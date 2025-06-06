Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Departments and agencies across the federal government are scrambling to fill crucial roles left vacant over the Department of Government Efficiency’s mass firings and deferred resignation offers.

For months, DOGE has demanded departments and agencies dramatically downsize as part of efforts to cut government spending. Some employees have been incentivized to leave with early retirement offers or buyouts. Others, such as probationary employees, have been dismissed.

But now, those same departments and agencies have been left understaffed and are struggling to get workers back.

Between experienced employees who took early retirement offers, those who found jobs in the private sector, and those uninterested in returning to a chaotic environment, the government is having trouble filling roles.

The Food and Drug Administration, which has let go of at least 3,500 employees since April, rescinded the reduction-in-force notification three weeks after initially sending it.

open image in gallery Departments are rescinding reduction-in-force offers as some agencies struggle to maintain enough staff to keep going. ( Getty )

One FDA employee told the Washington Post they only agreed to return because they hadn’t found a new job yet.

“Being back feels like a funeral,” the employee said. “Morale is terrible. Everyone is stressed and feels the absence of our colleagues.”

The employee said they plan to find a new job.

The FDA also appears to be hiring at least 17 new permanent roles, according to USAJobs. Postings show multiple openings for investigators, physicians, and regulatory specialists.

Within the FDA, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research has sent desperate emails asking for “timekeeper” volunteers – people who handle necessary administrative tasks such as pay, leave, and travel.

The chaotic firings and rehiring are occurring in agencies across the government.

IRS probationary workers who were fired for “performance” related reasons were told to show up to the office in May, according to The Washington Post.

open image in gallery Elon Musk led DOGE as it sought to find ‘waste, fraud, and abuse’ within the federal government – much of which consisted of mass firings. ( AFP/Getty )

In February, the National Nuclear Safety Administration had to recall termination emails sent to at least 50 employees overseeing the nation’s nuclear stockpile.

The swath of USAID employees who were among the first to be targeted by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s workforce cuts have recently been offered roles within the State Department.

At the Community Planning and Development agency, within the Department of Housing and Urban Development, at least 370 employees, or 40 percent of staff, have left since the start of Trump’s term, a staffer told the Washington Post.

Some field offices have been left so understaffed, HUD offered reassignment offers to remaining employees.

Despite some lawmakers' warning, the administration made cuts to the National Weather Service that left a field office in Kentucky short-staffed amid severe weather that included deadly tornadoes. While the office managed to keep up with scheduling changes, the NWS was recently permitted a workaround to the federal hiring freeze and can now hire more staff.