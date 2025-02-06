USAID set to be hacked from 14,000 workers to just 294 as Trump team shreds humanitarian agency: report
Trump’s rapid dismantling of crucial global relief agency has scrambled aid workers worldwide
Only 294 employees with the United States Agency for International Development have been deemed essential among 14,000 global staff members.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly said that crucial health and humanitarian aid will continue, following threats from Donald Trump and Elon Musk to dissolve the entire agency, but the administration intends to decimate its size, including limiting staff to only 12 people in Africa.
An internal chart of the employee breakdown shared by a former USAID global health director also notes that only 21 people will serve the Middle East, with only eight people assigned to all of Asia and eight people assigned to Latin America.
This is a developing story
