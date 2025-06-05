Trump revives travel ban and restricts 19 countries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration will restrict travel to the U.S. from 19 countries, the White House announced in a presidential proclamation on Wednesday, unrolling restrictions reminiscent of his controversial first-term “Muslim travel ban.”

Effective June 9, travel will be fully restricted from 12 nations: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Partial restrictions will apply to seven others: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

In a video statement released on Wednesday, the president said an Egyptian man’s recent fire attack on Jewish activists in Colorado highlighted the need for such restrictions. The alleged attacker, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, remained in the U.S. after his travel visa and subsequent work authorization expiresd.

“The recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, has underscored the extreme danger posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted, as well as those who come here as temporary visitors and overstay their visas,” Trump said from the Oval Office. “We don’t want them.”

open image in gallery President Trump said recent Boulder terror attack underscored need for newly announced travel bans on 19 nations ( Getty Images )

Lawful permanent residents, athletes traveling for the World Cup and Olympics, and those who have already been granted asylum or refugee status are among the limited exceptions to the restrictions.

Those with immediate family member visas, dual citizenship with a non-restricted passport, and United Nations and NATO visas are also exempt.

The restrictions are reminiscent of travel bans Trump imposed during his first term, which he initially described as an explicit attempt to ban Muslims from entering the U.S.

The bans prompted widespread protest and lawsuits, and the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately decided to narrowly uphold a revised version of the administration’s travel restrictions in 2018.

open image in gallery Trump attempted to ban travel from majority-Muslim nations in his first term, prompting protests and lawsuits, and the president pointed to ‘Islamic terrorists’ in announcing his second-term version ( AP )

Announcing the second-term travel bans, Trump once again made explicit mention of Islam.

“We will restore the travel ban, some people call it the Trump travel ban, and keep the radical Islamic terrorists out of our country,” Trump said of the restrictions in a statement from the White House.

On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to bring back his travel bans and pledged to end refugee resettlement from what he called “terror-infested areas.”

“We will bring back the travel ban — you remember the famous travel ban,” he said at an event in September.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.