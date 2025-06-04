Judge halts deportation proceedings for wife and kids of Colorado terror suspect

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A U.S. judge has blocked the deportation of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the man accused of carrying out the horrific firebombing attack on a group of pro-Israeli demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado.

District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher granted a request from the family of Soliman and issued an order to halt deportation proceedings of Soliman’s wife and five children.

On Tuesday evening, The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the family had been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and entered into proceedings for “expedited removal.”

It’s unclear whether there is any recent precedent for entire families being placed into deportation proceedings for the alleged crimes of their relative. Immigration attorneys and advocates also have questioned whether it is legal to subject them to fast-tracked removal proceedings without a court hearing.

The “expedited removal” process, which was created in 1996, generally allows immigration authorities to swiftly remove people from the country without a hearing before a judge in immigration court. It has historically been used for proceedings at the U.S.-Mexico border but has been expanded under the Trump administration.

In January, the president signed an executive order that subjects any undocumented immigrants anywhere in the United States who cannot prove they have lived in the country for at least two years to those fast-tracked removal proceedings.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued to block the measure, arguing people seeking asylum “would get less due process contesting their deportation than they would contesting a traffic ticket.”

On Tuesday DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said that her agency is investigating the “extent” to which the family had known about his intentions in advance of Sunday’s atrocity, though the family members have not been charged in the attack.

Soliman faces federal hate crime charges and 16 state charges of attempted murder, following the incident on Sunday, which left 15 people and a dog injured.

Using a “makeshift flamethrower” and two Molotov cocktails, Soliman targeted a “Run For Their Lives” event, which was attended by peaceful demonstrators calling for the release of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas since October 7, 2023.

Noem has promised that he will be prosecuted “to the full extent of the law.”

Additional reporting by Alex Woodward.