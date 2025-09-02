Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump ends turf war and plans to move Space Command HQ to Alabama from Colorado: report

Location of Space Command has been issue since end of first Trump term

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Tuesday 02 September 2025 12:57 EDT
Donald Trump plans to announce on Tuesday that U.S. Space Command headquarters will move from Colorado to Alabama, ending years of political bickering over the fate of the hub for the military’s space-related operations.

The president will reveal the move Tuesday afternoon, those familiar with the shift told the Associated Press and others.

The White House has publicly described Tuesday’s remarks as “an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense.”

In January 2021, as Trump was preparing to leave the White House, the Air Force announced Space Command headquarters would be moving to Huntsville, nicknamed “Rocket City” for its history with NASA and the Army’s Space and Missile Defense command.

In 2023, the Biden administration reversed course, electing to keep Space Command at its temporary headquarters in Colorado Springs.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

