Tommy Tuberville ends Senate blockade on 400+ military promotions

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville announced on Tuesday that he would end his blockade holding up more than 400 military promotions as he continues to battle the Department of Defense over abortion policy.

The Republican senator had spent months earning his colleagues’ ire with the hold, which had prevented military promotions from being confirmed via voice vote in the Senate, per tradition. Such promotions have never been politicised before, and Senate leaders had vehemently opposed letting them be used as a bargaining chip.

Now, he will only continue his hold for four-star generals and above, meaning that only top military brass will be directly affected by his blockade. The senator impulsively scheduled then cancelle a press conference to address the issue on Tuesday; instead, he confirmed the shift in his policy to fellow Republican senators at lunch and reporters afterwards.

More follows...