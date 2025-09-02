Trump live updates: President to make Oval Office announcement amid speculation about health
President Donald Trump scheduled to make announcement from Oval Office at 2 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump will make his first official appearance in a week on Tuesday afternoon amid speculation about his health online over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The White House announced on Monday evening that the president would make an announcement from the Oval Office at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, with an official later adding that it was related to the Department of Defense. No further details are known at this time.
While the president was seen golfing at his course in Stirling, Virginia, over the weekend, he has not had an official engagement or appearance in public since he held a marathon three-hour cabinet meeting on camera last Tuesday.
True to form, Trump continued to comment on current events via his Truth Social platform, despite his absence from the public eye.
Since Monday, he announced that Rudy Giuliani would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, complained about a one-sided trade relationship with India, appeared to question the veracity of vaccine data, and claimed that Washington, D.C., was now crime-free thanks to his National Guard intervention, whereas Chicago “is the murder capital of the world!”
What will Trump's 'exciting' announcement concern?
After the White House schedule was published on Monday evening, on Tuesday morning, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The President will be making an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense.”
Previously, the president has said he intends to rebrand the Department of Defense as the Department of War, with reports that the administration is looking at how to make that happen.
“It used to be called the Department of War and it had a stronger sound,” Trump said last Monday. “We want defense, but we want offense too... As Department of War we won everything, we won everything and I think we're going to have to go back to that.”
The War Department became the Department of Defense through a gradual process, beginning with the National Security Act of 1947, which unified the Army, Navy, and Air Force under a single organization called the National Military Establishment.
An amendment to the law passed in 1949 officially introduced the name “Department of Defense,” establishing the structure in place today.
Trump set to make Oval Office announcement
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of the Trump administration as the president is set to make an “exciting” announcement from the Oval Office this afternoon.
This is the first official engagement for Trump since his marathon three-hour on-camera Cabinet meeting last Tuesday.
It comes after a holiday weekend of speculation regarding the president’s health after an uncharacteristic absence from the public eye.
However, Trump was seen playing golf over the weekend at his course in Virginia and continued to comment on current events via his Truth Social platform.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments