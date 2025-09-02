Trump claps back after weekend of speculation about his health: ‘Never felt better in my life’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has responded to speculation about his health in a post on Truth Social.

“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE,” the president wrote on Sunday night, linking back to a Truth Social post from another user making disparaging comments about former president Joe Biden’s health. The user added that the “media freaks out if Trump disappears for 24 hours.”

Unfounded rumors swirled on social media this week about the president’s health. Conspiracy theorists pointed to the fact that Trump hadn’t been seen publicly since his Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and had a clear weekend schedule.

Others also cited Vice President JD Vance’s interview on Wednesday with USA Today, in which he said he’s ready to assume the presidency if a “terrible tragedy” occurred. In that same interview, Vance also noted Trump is in “incredibly good health.”

Questions about the president’s health were among the top Google searches at noon on Saturday, while “Where is Donald Trump” was trending on X, Forbes reports. However, Trump was spotted again on Saturday en route to his Virginia golf course.

open image in gallery Trump put an end to the speculation about his health after he was photographed on the way to his Virginia golf course Saturday ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In the same Truth Social post, Trump also declared Washington, D.C., a “crime free zone.” Trump deployed the National Guard to the nation’s capital this month, claiming he did so in response to a “crime emergency.” Violent crime has been declining in D.C. since 2023.

Despite questions over his whereabouts, Trump has shared dozens of posts on Truth Social this weekend, including more declarations that D.C. is now safe and a call to end mail-in voting. He also posted a bizarre rant lashing out at a White House Rose Garden worker for damaging a piece of stone and shared surveillance footage of the incident.

Questions about Trump’s health mounted earlier this year as photos of his swollen ankles and bruised hands circulated online.

open image in gallery A bruise on Trump’s hand, pictured on August 25. The president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency this summer ( REUTERS )

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt disclosed in July that Trump, 79, had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. The condition is fairly common in older people, and occurs when veins in the legs struggle to carry blood to the heart.

Leavitt added that there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. A blood count test and echocardiogram also came back normal, she said.