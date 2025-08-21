Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones believes that Trump is in a “health crisis” after examining the president’s ankles, adding that it looks as though he is about to “collapse.”

“It shows, and I get it, the fear that he’s getting sick – who knows what’s going on. His ankles are giant,” Jones said during an Infowars video released Wednesday.

“That usually means serious heart decline. I mean liver failure, too, but his eyes aren’t yellow.”

Jones, who was a devout MAGA supporter, said the commander-in-chief, 79, was starting to look as if he was “declining, faster and faster,” though he said it wasn’t imminent.

“A 45-year-old man couldn’t do this. So as the crisis gets worse, and it’s gonna get worse, because you can see him declining faster and faster. It’s not super bad yet, but unlike Biden that was completely shot, and had all these brain surgeries and the rest of it, Trump has got great genetics. He’s tough, and if he takes care of himself, he can make it through these years and then after,” Jones said.

Last month, Jones broke from the White House and berated Trump’s pivots on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, calling it “the biggest trainwreck” he’s ever seen in a video posted to X.

open image in gallery Alex Jones said 'the President needs to be prayed for by everyone' over health concerns ( @RealAlexJones/X )

Trump has long been accused of not being transparent about his health following a series of images that emerged, picturing a large bruise on the back of his right hand.

Despite speculation about the bruise, which recently appeared to have an incision under a layer of mismatched concealer, the White House has rebuked any accusations of ill-health.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Independent: “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,” adding that “his commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”

open image in gallery One part of Trump's hand appeared to have a raised scar in July ( AFP via Getty Images )

Jones argues that Trump’s work schedule was having an impact on his health.

“So I really want Trump to cut the work days to, you know, 14 hours. Not 20. I mean, here’s an example, they looked at his schedule last week when he went up to Alaska. And he was seen doing interviews, and getting on and off airplanes and things in a 35-hour period. And every hour or so, he was doing some interview, or talking to officials, and doing meetings and events. It looks like he didn’t sleep. You can’t do that at 50. You can do it at 20. You sure as hell can’t do it at 79,” Jone said.

He added, “If I had Trump’s job at 51 for a month, I would have a nervous breakdown.”

Earlier in April, a White House physician confirmed the president was in "excellent cognitive and physical health,” a notion that Trump often cites to the media when questioned on his stamina.

At the time of taking office, Trump was 78 – meaning he became the oldest president to take office.

“I’m seeing warning lights flashing all over the place,” Jones continued.

open image in gallery Trump has continued to cite his ‘excellent health’ in the wake of recent criticism ( AP )

The host then said Trump’s recent comments about heaven were also a concern.

Trump questioned whether “he was doing a good job” and said, “I don’t know if I’m going to get into heaven, I hear I’m not doing a good job,” in an interview this week.

“If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty – I want to try to get to heaven if possible, I’m hearing that I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole,” the president said, while speaking with Fox and Friends, a day after hosting European leaders for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

“This is the President of the United States calling into Fox News in the morning, saying this [...] He doesn’t understand that all he’s got to do is repent to Jesus Christ and ask Christ to come into his heart and to save and forgive him – and then it’s done,” Jones said.

“The president needs to be prayed for by everyone, and we need to ask God to send the Holy Spirit to him,” he stressed.

The Independent contacted the White House for comment.