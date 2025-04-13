Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s annual physical results have been released by the White House, revealing he is in “excellent” health.

Trump completed his first physical of his second term on Friday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland by Dr. Sean Barbabella. The exam took five hours and Trump underwent what he described as “every test you can imagine.”

“President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” Barbabella wrote in his report.

The report of Trump’s “excellent” cognitive health comes after the president bragged that he “got every answer right” on the cognitive tests following his exam Friday. Trump is the oldest person to be inaugurated as president at 78 years old.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s annual physical results have been released ( AP )

”Overall, I felt I was in very good shape,” Trump said. “A good heart, a good soul, a very good soul.”

This comes after both Trump and former President Joe Biden faced intense scrutiny over their mental competencies during the 2024 presidential race. Biden ultimately dropped out over concerns following a disastrous debate performance.

Barbabella also found Trump stands at six feet and three inches and weighs 224 pounds. That places him at a body mass index score of 28, which is considered “overweight.” However, the body mass index has long been criticized as “an inaccurate tool” to solely determine if someone is obese or unhealthy, according to Yale Medicine.

Trump has also long been accused of lying about his weight.

In 2015, Trump’s campaign released a letter from Dr. Harold Bornstein reporting he’s in “extraordinary health.” But Bornstein later told CNN in 2018 that Trump “dictated that whole letter.”

"I didn't write that letter," Bornstein told CNN. "I just made it up as I went along. [Trump] dictated the letter and I would tell him what he couldn't put in there."

Then, in 2018, White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson reported Trump’s weight as 239 pounds — which many on social media didn’t believe after comparing pictures of athletes with similar height and weight measurements with pictures of Trump, New York Magazine reports.

He was then booked into the Fulton County Jail in 2023 and self-reported he weighed 215 pounds, a discrepancy which many across social media and cable news were quick to mock.

Trump also has a resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute, which is considered normal for an adult man, according to the American Heart Association.

open image in gallery Trump’s heart rate is normal, but his doctor reports an elevated blood pressure ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

His blood pressure is 128/74, which is considered elevated but not yet high blood pressure, the American Heart Association says.

The doctor also noted Trump’s ear, nose and throat exam revealed “no significant abnormalities,” barring scaring on his right ear from the assassination attempt against him in July.

The president is currently taking two medications to control his cholesterol levels: rosuvastatin and ezetimibe. His total cholesterol level is 140 mg/dl, which is within the “optimal” range, according to the report. His triglycerides, HDL (”good” cholesterol) and LDL (”bad” cholesterol) are also within normal and optimal range.

Trump is also taking aspirin and using mometasone cream for a skin condition.

The president’s past medical history also includes “well-controlled” high LDL levels, past COVID-19 infection and a “benign colon polyp.”