Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Explosive devices have reportedly been discovered inside the car of the suspected shooter who tried to assassinate Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday – using a gun believed to have been purchased by the 20-year-old’s father just six months earlier.

In a harrowing day for America coming just four months before the nation heads to the polls, the former president survived a dramatic attempt on his life when shots were fired towards the stage mere minutes into his rally speech in Butler, Pennsylvania.

While Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet but otherwise escaped largely unscathed, a 50-year-old rallygoer died and two other victims were critically injured in the attack.

With the nation now reeling and questions mounting about the actions taken by Secret Service at the event, new details are beginning to emerge about the gunman and his potential motive.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old Pennsylvania native, had parked his vehicle close to the rally in Butler on Saturday, before he climbed on top of the roof of a nearby building with a vantage point of the stage.

Follow our live blog for updates on the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Just after 6pm, about 15 minutes after Trump began his speech, the gunman opened fire. Secret Service agents shot the suspect dead at the scene.

Sources told The Washington Post that Crooks’ vehicle was later recovered by investigators and explosives were discovered inside.

The insiders also revealed that the AR-style rifle used by the 20-year-old in the attack had been bought by his father six months earlier.

For now, the motive for the attack remains a mystery, though online records reveal that Crooks was registered to vote as a Republican.

That said, federal campaign finance reports show that he had also made a $15 contribution to a Democratic-aligned political action committee called Progressive Turnout Project on 20 January 2021.

Donald Trump raises his fist as he is helped off the stage by US Secret Service agents ( AP )

For Crooks’ family members, the motive for the horrific attack also remains unclear.

The gunman’s uncle, Mark Crooks, told The Independent on Sunday morning that he had “no idea” what might have motivated the shooting.

“I don’t know what to say,” he said.

While he lives just 20 miles from Crooks’ hometown of Bethel Park, Mark said he hadn’t had any contact with his nephew for years.

“I haven’t seen the kid since he was little,” Mark Crooks said. “He never wanted to bother [with maintaining a relationship], so we don’t see him.”

The identities of the shooting victims are also coming to light, with the man killed in the attack being named by his family as 50-year-old Corey Comperatore.

“The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore. The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most,” his sister Dawn Comperatore Schafer wrote on Facebook on Sunday morning.

“He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable.

“My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality.”

A GoFundMe campaign authorized by Trump to support the victims of this “brutal and horrific assassination attempt” had topped $1m as of late morning on Sunday.