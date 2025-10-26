Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

State Department thought Putin had no interest in ending the war in Ukraine: report

Trump has grown vocally frustrated with Putin in recent days, launching sanctions against Russian oil producers and calling off a potential summit

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Sunday 26 October 2025 16:02 EDT
Comments
Trump warns Putin 'I'm not wasting my time' as he makes demand to Russian leader

Intelligence analysts inside the Trump administration were reportedly divided over whether Vladimir Putin was sincerely interested in negotiating an end to the Ukraine war.

Ahead of a controversial August summit in Alaska between Trump and Putin, the State Department’s internal intelligence agency took a more dim view of the question than other sectors of the administration, warning the president of Putin’s reluctance to end the conflict in assessments and presidential briefings, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“We kept standing firm,” John Williams, who resigned earlier this year from his post as director of the State Department’s Russia-Eurasia analysis in the intelligence bureau, told the paper. “We didn’t see that [Putin] had incentive to negotiate an end to the war.”

“In the Intelligence Community, differing perspectives aren’t just normal—they’re necessary,” the office of the administration’s Director of National Intelligence said in a statement in response to the reporting. “That debate is how we ensure our decision-makers have the most accurate picture possible to protect the safety and freedom of the American people.”

In the end, the August summit yielded no firm agreement, and progress on ending the war hasn’t moved much, drawing increasing irritation from Trump as he continues to publicly frame himself as a Nobel Prize-worthy peacemaker president.

State Department analysts reportedly warned President Trump Vladimir Putin has little interest in negotiating an end to the Ukraine war
State Department analysts reportedly warned President Trump Vladimir Putin has little interest in negotiating an end to the Ukraine war (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

This month, hopes inside the White House briefly appeared high that some progress would be made, with the president describing a “productive” call with Putin and claiming he would sit down again with the Russian leader for talks in Budapest in November.

The Trump administration has since called off those plans, claiming it does not want to have another “wasted meeting” with Putin.

Trump then hit Russia with its toughest round of sanctions yet, targeting two top oil producers.

Announcing the move, the president said he “just felt it was time” for action to push Russia towards a resolution.

The White House has said a potential Budapest summit between the two leaders will not occur, with Trump warning he won’t engage in more talks until a clear deal can be reached
The White House has said a potential Budapest summit between the two leaders will not occur, with Trump warning he won’t engage in more talks until a clear deal can be reached (Getty)

As the president headed to Asia to kick off this weekend’s diplomatic tour, he again turned the screws on Putin, claiming no further talks would take place until a deal seemed reachable.

"You have to know that we're going to make a deal, I'm not going to be wasting my time," the US president told reporters in Doha on Saturday.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in