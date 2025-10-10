Why Trump didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize – but still has one big chance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has not won the Nobel Peace Prize - in a decision likely to infuriate the President who has claimed to have ended “seven wars”.

Instead, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Venezuelan opposition leader Marina Corina Machado as the winner for her “tireless work promoting the democratic rights for the people of Venezuela” in a statement in Oslo on Friday.

The politician is currently in hiding due to serious threats to her life.

“When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist,” the Committee continued.

The former Apprentice star’s campaign for the accolade has been no secret. He’s been hinting at it since his first term and has been even more uninhibited this time, saying he “deserves it” and should have won it “four or five times”.

So much has he coveted it, world leaders have put on public displays of support for his Nobel candidacy during diplomacy talks.

open image in gallery Maria Corina Machado has won the Nobel Prize for Peace 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Who backed Trump to win?

Nearly every global leader has been asked whether they back Trump winning the grand prize in the past week.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would back Trump if the US provides Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles, while the Kremlin said it was supportive of a Trump victory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has a complex relationship with the US president, handed Trump an envelope with a nomination during Gaza peace talks.

But despite his somewhat dubious claim to have ended “seven wars”, the bestselling author of the Art of the Deal appears to have made serious strides towards peace in the Middle East.

This week, Hamas and Israel signed an agreement to implement the first phase of Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

So why didn’t he win?

The timing of the Gaza peace deal

Nominations for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize closed on 31 January 2025. Trump became president on 20 January 2025, meaning he had been in office 11 days by the time submissions closed.

That means all of his peacemaking efforts and nominations this year don’t technically count towards the announcement on Friday. With the Israel-Hamas agreement ratified recently and the hostages yet to be released, the fragile truce may not be seen as a strong enough achievement for the Committee, who look for evidence of “durability”.

“The Nobel Peace Prize is the result of months of research and deliberation by the Nobel Committee,” says Theo Zenou, a historian and research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society.

“They would not change their decision at the last minute based on a deal that is very much still in the offing.”

But that means he will be in the running next year - if a ceasefire in Gaza holds and paves the way for a more comprehensive deal.

open image in gallery Trump missed out on the Nobel Prize for Peace this week ( Getty Images )

Public campaigning

The Committee has admitted it’s made mistakes in the past, such as awarding President Barack Obama in 2009 less than a year into office.

With Trump loudly advocating for his own victory, experts say the five-member body would not want to be seen as caving into pressure.

“Trump's overt campaigning for the Prize probably irked the Committee,” says Mr Zenou. “They value their independence.”

“They didn’t want to give it to Trump because he has lobbied so hard for it,” agrees Professor Matthew Mokhefi-Ashton, a politics lecturer at Nottingham Trent University.

open image in gallery Trump in talks with Zelensky ( AP )

Strategic decision

It has been a year of global conflict, with several high-profile wars ongoing such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Israel’s offensive in Gaza. Others, such as civil war in Sudan, have gone under-reported.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, and Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms (ERR) were frontrunners. But analysis say the Committee may have wanted to shed light on a lesser-known issue.

“Machado is a very uncontroversial pick,” says Zenou. “The committee is reaffirming its commitment to democracy. They intend this to send a signal to authoritarians and wannabe authoritarians around the world.”

Prof Mokhefi-Ashton believes that the pick could also be a “smart move” to placate both Trump, who has publicly supported Machado, and his critics.

“Trump and the Republicans have long railed against the socialist government of Venezuela (including the recent strikes on Venezuelan boats they’ve accused of carrying drugs).

“Giving the award to one of the chief opponents of Madura’s government makes it harder for him and other Republicans to criticise the decision.”