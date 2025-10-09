Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrations erupted in Gaza and Israel as the news spread that a ceasefire and hostage deal brokered by Donald Trump could end two years of bloodshed. But for many Palestinians, anxieties about the future remain.

The president said Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of the deal, which should bring an end to Benjamin Netanyahu’s assault on the territory along with the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees.

Israeli cabinet and government meetings taking place on Thursday are the final step towards ratifying the deal. If approved, the ceasefire will come into effect 24 hours after the cabinet meeting, a government spokesperson said.

open image in gallery Palestinian children celebrate in Khan Younis following news of a new Gaza ceasefire deal ( AFP via Getty )

The Israeli military will withdraw to a smaller area of Gaza, before the start of the 72-hour time window for the release of all 48 Israeli hostages – 28 of whom are believed to be dead.

But amid the scenes of jubilation in both Israel and Gaza, Palestinians tell The Independent they are tentative about the ceasefire, and say that while there is relief, there is little real joy.

“For me, there are no celebrations, no joy, and no happiness because there is nothing to be happy about,” said Mustafa al-Shafei, a father of two in Gaza.

“I am truly ashamed to celebrate because we have been through the most difficult circumstances and unforgettable moments. We were displaced dozens of times, starved to the point where our children cried from hunger.

“I am ashamed to celebrate because I remember when I go to the hospital and see the suffering of the wounded, the amputees, the orphaned children, and the mothers of the victims. All of them will experience great hardship. For me and for them, the war will not end with the signing of a truce.”

open image in gallery There were jubilant scenes in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan ( AP )

For Umm Ahmed, a 43-year-old woman who lost her husband because of a lack of medicine in the Gaza Strip following Israeli blockades, the announcement of a ceasefire carries behind it “two years of tears and hearts exhausted by fear”.

“We grew up listening to the sounds of bombing. Now we try to believe that calm is possible, that night can pass without warning, and that tomorrow can come without panic,” she said.

“We don’t need celebrations; we just want to live. We want to return to homes that have been reduced to ashes, to plant what was burned, rebuild what was destroyed, and reunite those who remain.”

Huda Omar, 27, told The Independent that “the joy is incomplete” because the first phase only includes a partial Israeli withdrawal.

open image in gallery Plumes of smoke were seen rising above Gaza on Thursday morning ( AP )

“The war may be over and a truce is about to begin, but the heart isn’t happy about that, and the heartbeats no longer beat rapidly for the joy of the war’s end ... Everything has been destroyed: land, stones, and people,” he said.

“The land and homes have been demolished by the Israeli army, and we have lost many loved ones and friends. Despite this, there is a small amount of hope and joy for the end of this harsh war and the return to some of what remains of northern Gaza.”

open image in gallery Palestinians celebrate in Khan Younis ( AFP via Getty )

In Tel Aviv, scenes of pure joy erupted in Hostages Square, where weekly demonstrations have placed significant pressure on the Israeli government to agree a ceasefire deal and bring the hostages home.

“Finally a good morning,” said Gil Dickmann, whose cousin, Carmel Gat, was killed in captivity in August 2024. Dickmann has been a prominent campaigner for a hostage release deal. “We’re in such a great mood. It’s so hopeful today, we had a night of celebrations in Hostages Square.”

Families and activists were opening bottles of champagne at the “mere thought of getting the hostages back”, he said. “It’s hard because we don’t want to get our hopes up before it actually happens, and it ain’t over till it’s over, but it looks like it’s actually happening. That’s why we can’t help but be optimistic.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war were celebrated after the deal was announced ( AP )

Yonatan Zeigen, whose mother, Vivian Silver, was killed in the 7 October attacks, told The Independent that there is work to do to ensure the peace deal leads to the end of the occupation and of the wider conflict.

“Most Israelis are ecstatic, and rightfully so in the context of the hostages,” he said. “However, there is a lot of work ahead if we want this deal to not just end the carnage, but really be a foundation for the end of the occupation, and the conflict in general. In that sense, I’m alert.”

Omri Lifshitz, 51, whose father Oded was seized on 7 October 2023 from Kibbutz Nir Oz and later killed in captivity, has said Israelis will have “happy days” ahead with the living hostages.

But he said Israelis are still “nervous right now”.

He added: “Until you see your loved one, until they cross that border, you fear it won’t happen. The fear may come later; right now we are focused on the positive and the end of the war. Better days for both sides.”

Additional reporting by Eilon Eisenberg