Mapped: Where will troops withdraw to as Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire?
Israel has agreed to withdraw troops to a line agreed upon by both sides as hostages are to be released
Israel and Hamas have tentatively agreed to the first phase of a 20-point peace plan, which means a temporary ceasefire and the release of all remaining living hostages.
It also means the phased withdrawal of Israeli troops to lines agreed upon during discussions, a key sticking point for both sides.
Israel’s critics have alleged that its military campaign has been part of an expansionist agenda, while Israel maintains it does not want to expel Palestinians from the Strip and is only seeking to destroy Hamas.
Supporters of the Palestinian cause will therefore have a close eye on Israel’s adherence to the withdrawal lines outlined by the agreement, which are key to the establishment of a Palestinian state. However, the lines aren’t as clear-cut as they seem.
Israeli ministers have previously threatened to annex the West Bank in response to Western states, including the UK, recognising Palestine.
Israeli military’s current line of control
The White House released a map along with its peace plan, which identified three areas marked by coloured lines. The line most furthest into the Strip purported to represent the regions currently militarised by Israel since its campaign began over two years ago.
The area does not match what the Israeli military says is within its current line of control.
Initial withdrawal and hostage release
Last week the President released a more detailed version of the map, which shows that Rafah, the Philadelphi Corridor, Khuza’a in Khan Yunis, and Beit Hanoun will remain under Israeli control. The Israeli military will continue to encircle Gaza City.
The withdrawal will coincide with the release of all remaining living hostages, of which Israel believes there are 20 still alive of a remaining 48.
Second withdrawal
The second phase of the withdrawal will involve the Israeli military withdrawing even further back, including withdrawal from parts of Khan Yunis, Rafah and Beit Lahia.
Final withdrawal and permanent security buffer zone
The final and perhaps most controversial part of the deal involves the lines being discussed for the final phase of the Israeli military’s withdrawal.
It would see Israel be installed for the foreseeable future in a “security buffer zone” around the entirety of the Gaza strip, including significant chunks of Rafah.
Israel and the US say that this will be in effect during a transition period until stability and security is achieved in the Strip, which has led to a feeling of uncertainty that the area could be securitised in a similar fashion to the West Bank.
Negotiations between both sides continue.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments