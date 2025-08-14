Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will sit face-to-face for the first time in seven years on Friday for talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

The Russian president will fly into Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska, where he will meet his US counterpart at a remote military installation which plays host to some of America’s most fearsome fighter jets. It has been visited by several US presidents in the past.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska’s largest military base, combines the Air Force’s Elmendorf base with the US Army’s Fort Richardson.

open image in gallery Donald Trump at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during a refuelling stop in May 2019 ( AP )

Though Kyiv and its European allies will hope that the talks lead to a breakthrough in ending the conflict, there are fears that the US president will propose that Ukraine cedes part of its territory to Russia as part of a peace deal – despite Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky not being present at the summit.

What do we know about Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson?

The mission of the base is to defend US interests in the Asia-Pacific region. It had strategic importance during the Cold War as the closest point between Alaska and Russia, lying just 4.8km (3 miles) apart.

It is home to more than 32,000 people; roughly 10 per cent of Anchorage’s population.

open image in gallery Anchorage is the most populous city in Alaska with about 290,000 residents ( Getty )

According to the Library of Congress, it was regarded as "particularly important" in defending the US against the former Soviet Union.

Elmendorf-Richardson is also situated in a historically significant area for Russia. In 1867, the Russian Empire sold Alaska to the US.

There are concerns that the Russian president may invoke the sale of Alaska to prove his belief that land can be exchanged and partitioned by the world’s great powers.

open image in gallery Staff members for former US secretary of state John Kerry walk to his plane after a refueling stop at Elmendorf Air Force Base in 2014 ( AFP/Getty )

"It's easy to imagine Putin making the argument during his meetings with Trump that, 'Well, look, territories can change hands,'" Nigel Gould-Davies, former British ambassador to Belarus, said according to Sky News.

"'We gave you Alaska. Why can't Ukraine give us a part of its territory?'"

Who has visited in the past?

The military base has received a number of visits from multiple presidents in the 21st century.

It is Trump’s first visit to Alaska since his second term began in January 2025, but during his first term he made a number of visits to Elmendorf-Richardson.

open image in gallery F-22 Raptors fly a training mission near Elmendorf Air Force Base ( US Air Force )

Barack Obama visited in 2015 and during a three-day stay he became the first US president to set foot north of the Arctic Circle.

In 2023 Joe Biden visited the base for a remembrance ceremony for the 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001.