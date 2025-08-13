Trump ‘did not like’ moment Macron called him out over Putin during high-stakes call with European leaders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump “did not like” being called out by Emmanuel Macron during a high-stakes call with European leaders, ahead of his bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin.

The French president took “very tough positions,” and reportedly told Trump Wednesday that a meeting was “a very big thing” to give Putin, sources familiar with the call told Axios.

"Trump didn't like that,” the source added.

The U.S. president is set to meet with his authoritarian Russian counterpart on Friday in Alaska, the first time Putin has set foot on American soil since 2015. The pair will discuss bringing about an end to the Russian war in Ukraine, which has raged since February 2022.

open image in gallery The French president took ‘very tough positions,’ and reportedly told Trump Wednesday that a meeting was ‘a very big thing’ to give Putin ( Getty Images )

Trump told the European leaders, which included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, that his goals for the summit were to secure a ceasefire and to better understand whether a full peace is possible.

As well as Macron’s hardline position, Axios reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte were both "very active" on the call, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni "raised some good points."

Zelensky, who at this stage will not be present at Friday’s meeting, told Trump that Putin “cannot be trusted,” the outlet’s source added.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting on Wednesday, Trump said that he could not guarantee success on the ceasefire, and his administration previously described the meeting as a

open image in gallery The U.S. president is due to meet with his Russian counterpart on Friday in Alaska, the first time Putin has set foot on American soil since 2015. The pair will discuss bringing about an end to the Russia/ Ukraine war which has raged since February 2022 ( Reuters )

However, Trump also added that Putin would face “severe consequences” if the Russian leader does not agree to a ceasefire, though he did not specify exactly what those consequences would be.

Russia is likely to resist Ukraine and Europe's demands strongly and previously said its stance had not changed since it was set out by Putin in June 2024.

When asked if Russia would face any consequences if Putin does not agree to stop the war after Friday’s meeting, Trump responded: “Yes, they will.” Asked if those consequences would be sanctions or tariffs, Trump told reporters: “I don't have to say, there will be very severe consequences."

open image in gallery Trump told the European leaders, which included Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (right) that his goals for the summit were to get a ceasefire and to better understand whether a full peace would be possible.

The president also described another aim of the meeting as "setting the table" for a quick follow-up that would include Zelensky. "If the first one goes okay, we'll have a quick second one," he said.

"I would like to do it almost immediately, and we'll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskiy and myself, if they'd like to have me there."

Trump did not provide a time frame for a second meeting.