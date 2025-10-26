Trump and Xi set to ‘consummate’ TikTok deal during China trade talks: Live updates
The president’s Asia tour began on Sunday with Trump arriving in Malaysia amid a swirl of international activity including U.S. sanctions on Russia and trade penalties on Canada
President Trump touched down in Malaysia on Sunday to kick off his diplomatic tour of Asia, where he is hoping to move forward on major trade and economic proposals.
The U.S. and China are set to “consummate” what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said was a “final deal on TikTok,” following months of lawmakers postponing a ban on the popular app unless its U.S. operations are sold to a domestic owner. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could seal the deal Thursday when they meet in South Korea.
There’s also a framework for a larger trade deal between China and the U.S. in place. The U.S. would halt 100 percent tariffs on Chinese imports from kicking in on November 1, while China was expected call off export restrictions on crucial rare earth minerals, American officials said at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.
Elsewhere, the president hailed a “historic” ceasefire he helped broker between Cambodia and Thailand to end a longstanding border dispute.
Back in Washington, the administration is continuing to take criticism over its military strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, which Sen. Rand Paul blasted as “extrajudicial killings” in an interview with Fox News Sunday.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, condemned the “many” billionaires who she said are “bending the knee at the foot” of the “tyrant” president.
Trump oversees ‘historic’ ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia
Donald Trump has hailed a “historic” ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand after both nations signed an expansion of the peace deal to end their border conflict.
The US president, who was in Malaysia on Sunday, had used the threat of higher tariffs against both countries to force them to agree to end a century-old dispute that has killed dozens and displaced hundreds of thousands.
President Trump announced that both sides had agreed to cease all hostilities and that the “peace deal” would save millions of lives.
At least 18 Cambodian prisoners of war would be released following the ceasefire extension. The agreement mandates both sides to begin removing heavy weapons from the border.
Trump faces bipartisan condemnation over Caribbean anti-drug strikes
The president is facing sharp criticism from members of both parties over his continued use of military strikes against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean.
"I would call them extrajudicial killings. This akin to what China does and Iran does,” Sen. Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, told Fox News on Sunday. “They summarily execute people without presenting evidence to the public. It's wrong.”
Sen. Ruben Gallego, Democrat of Arizona, had a similar line of argument.
"It's murder. It's very simple. If the president feels they're doing something illegally, then he should be using the Coast Guard,” he told Meet the Press. “This is murder. It's sanctioned murder."
Two major U.S.-China deals may be reached during Trump's Asia tour
The U.S. and China could reach multiple major deals while Trump is in Asia.
Both countries have reached a framework of a deal to avoid further escalating their ongoing trade war, U.S. officials said.
“We are moving forward to the final details of the type of agreement that the leaders can review and decide if they want to conclude together,” U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told reporters in Malaysia.
And both parties are set to agree to a deal for TikTok, which the U.S. has been weighing banning unless its U.S. operations find new owners.
“My remit was to get the Chinese to agree to approve the transaction, and I believe we successfully accomplished that over the past two days,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Face the Nation today.
Trump's trade-focused Asia tour is underway
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Donald Trump’s ongoing diplomatic tour of Asia.
During the trip, the president is hoping to finalize U.S.-China deals over the ongoing trade war and the threatened U.S. ban of TikTok.
We’ll be following all the latest developments. Stay tuned.
