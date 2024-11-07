Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

MAGA allies have boasted they can finally admit that Project 2025 is on “the agenda” when Donald Trump returns to the White House next year.

Steve Bannon, Trump’s former White House chief strategist who walked free from prison just days before the election, took to his War Room podcast on Wednesday to joke that “Project 2025 is the agenda” for the former president’s second term.

Bannon cited a social media post by conservative activist Matt Walsh, who baited Kamala Harris supporters about the right-wing blueprint.

“Now that the election is over I think we can finally say that yeah actually Project 2025 is the agenda. Lol,” Walsh posted on X in a likely bid to get a rise out of his political opponents.

“Matt Walsh, I think, is a very smart and funny guy," Bannon said on his podcast. “Now that the election is over, I think we can finally say that, yeah, actually, Project 2025 is the agenda.”

“Fabulous,” Bannon laughed. “Put that everywhere.”

Other MAGA figures joined in with the taunting. Texas’s Tarrant County GOP chair Bo French, said in a post on X: “So can we admit now that we are going to implement Project 2025?”

Trump tried to distance himself from Project 2025 during the campaign trail ( AP )

The Republican, who has come under fire for homophobic slurs against his political opponents, received backlash for the post.

“Proud of lying, not even a noble lie, just a run of the mill self serving lie. True role model for your children,” someone said.

French claimed it was a joke. “Once again you prove that leftist have no sense of humor. How sad you are. Cry more,” he said.

He added: “The left (and some on the right) just need to remember what comedy is.”

Steve Bannon (seen after his release from prison last week) joked that MAGA allies can now be open about Project 2025 plans ( REUTERS )

Conservative commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson also posted: “It is my honor to inform you all that Project 2025 was real the whole time.”

His post had a mixed response. A fellow Trump supporter said: “Stop. I’m warning all of you stop antagonizing them. Just stop.”

Project 2025, a 900-page plan drawn up by former Trump aides and endorsed by a powerful right-wing think tank, has long been seen as a roadmap for Trump’s second administration.

The blueprint, spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation and more than a dozen former Trump administration officials, is essentially a wishlist for the next Republican administration with plans to expand executive authority, replace civil servants with ideologically aligned appointees, crush abortion rights and impose an anti-immigrant agenda, among other policies.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s post on X ( @MattWalshBlog/X )

Harris repeatedly warned against Project 2025’s ambitions during her presidential campaign.

“Can you believe they put that thing in writing? Read it. It’s 900 pages,” she said at a rally this summer.

Despite his obvious ties to the blueprint – with its authors coming from Trump’s White House and the GOP’s close links to the group that launched it – Trump repeatedly tried to distance himself from the plan on the campaign trail, claiming that he knew “nothing” about it or “who is behind it.”

At a rally in Michigan, Trump told the crowd: “Some on the right, severe right, came up with this Project ‘25. I don’t even know, some of them I know who they are, but they’re very, very conservative. They’re sort of the opposite of the radical left.”