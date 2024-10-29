Trump ally Steve Bannon walks free from prison one week from Election Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Steve Bannon has been released from federal prison one week away from Election Day, according to reports.

Donald Trump’s former White House adviser was being held at FCI Danbury in Connecticut and was met at the facility this morning by his daughter Maureen, CNN reports.

He is reportedly expected to resume his War Room podcast later today.

The far-right media strategist, 70, was ordered to serve four months in federal prison on July 1 after he was convicted of contempt of Congress.

Bannon is expected to hold a news conference later today in Manhattan, according to the Associated Press.

While behind bars, the convicted felon had been teaching fellow inmates, Rolling Stone reported.

He taught his class every Tuesday this fall, sometimes employing the Socratic method, to a crowd of roughly 50 fellow prisoners at the suburban prison, multiple sources told the outlet.

Steve Bannon attends a court hearing in June 2024 ( Getty Images )

One Tuesday afternoon, Bannon asked his class who they believed would win in November. Most said they Trump would.

But this poll led to a discussion around whether the former president might deploy the army against US citizens if he loses — a move Trump has considered in the past in other situations.

As recently as earlier this month, when asked on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures about chaos on Election Day, he suggested that any chaos wouldn’t arise from his followers, but from “the enemy from within,” referring to “some very bad people, some sick people, radical left lunatics.”

He then suggested that troops could be used to quell any conflict: “It should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military.”

But when the prospect of Trump deploying the US military against US citizens was raised in class, Bannon said the Constitution prohibits it.

A student retorted: “You might need to remind Trump that he can’t do it.”

“Why would I want to do that?” Bannon asked with a mischievous smile.

The former Breitbart executive chair lectures to a variety of prisoners: drug dealers, fraudsters, sex crime offenders, and even one convicted January 6 rioter.

At one point, Bannon reportedly told the class that America had been founded on the principles of the Roman Republic, pointing to the Constitution as evidence of the founding fathers’ fear of a monarch, the magazine reported.