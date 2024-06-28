Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Steve Bannon must report to prison on July 1 after Supreme Court rejects last-ditch appeal

Former Trump adviser was held in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas from January 6 committee

Alex Woodward
Friday 28 June 2024 19:51
Close
Related video: Trump aide Steve Bannon rages as he is ordered to prison on July 1

Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon must report to prison on July 1 after the Supreme Court rejected his attempts to stall his four-month sentence.

The nation’s highest court on Friday denied the far-right podcaster’s emergency request to stay out of jail while he continues to appeal.

Bannon was found in contempt of Congress after defying subpoenas to give evidence to the House select committee investigating January 6.

The former White House adviser’s four-month prison sentence mirrors the one handed down to former Trump aide Peter Navarro, who also refused to comply with a subpoena from the congressional committee that investigated the Capitol attack and the responses from Trump and his allies.

Bannon was initially sentenced in October 2022, but the sentence was put on hold pending his appeal.

That conviction was upheld last month, and a federal judge who ordered him to prison earlier this month agreed with prosecutors who argued that there was “no legal basis” to let him avoid it.

Steve Bannon appears at the far-right Turning Point Action conference in Detroit on June 15. He must turn himself over to federal prison authorities on July 1 for contempt of Congress.
Steve Bannon appears at the far-right Turning Point Action conference in Detroit on June 15. He must turn himself over to federal prison authorities on July 1 for contempt of Congress. (REUTERS)

This is a developing story

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in