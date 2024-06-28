Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon must report to prison on July 1 after the Supreme Court rejected his attempts to stall his four-month sentence.

The nation’s highest court on Friday denied the far-right podcaster’s emergency request to stay out of jail while he continues to appeal.

Bannon was found in contempt of Congress after defying subpoenas to give evidence to the House select committee investigating January 6.

The former White House adviser’s four-month prison sentence mirrors the one handed down to former Trump aide Peter Navarro, who also refused to comply with a subpoena from the congressional committee that investigated the Capitol attack and the responses from Trump and his allies.

Bannon was initially sentenced in October 2022, but the sentence was put on hold pending his appeal.

That conviction was upheld last month, and a federal judge who ordered him to prison earlier this month agreed with prosecutors who argued that there was “no legal basis” to let him avoid it.

Steve Bannon appears at the far-right Turning Point Action conference in Detroit on June 15. He must turn himself over to federal prison authorities on July 1 for contempt of Congress. ( REUTERS )

