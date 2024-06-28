Steve Bannon must report to prison on July 1 after Supreme Court rejects last-ditch appeal
Former Trump adviser was held in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas from January 6 committee
Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon must report to prison on July 1 after the Supreme Court rejected his attempts to stall his four-month sentence.
The nation’s highest court on Friday denied the far-right podcaster’s emergency request to stay out of jail while he continues to appeal.
Bannon was found in contempt of Congress after defying subpoenas to give evidence to the House select committee investigating January 6.
The former White House adviser’s four-month prison sentence mirrors the one handed down to former Trump aide Peter Navarro, who also refused to comply with a subpoena from the congressional committee that investigated the Capitol attack and the responses from Trump and his allies.
Bannon was initially sentenced in October 2022, but the sentence was put on hold pending his appeal.
That conviction was upheld last month, and a federal judge who ordered him to prison earlier this month agreed with prosecutors who argued that there was “no legal basis” to let him avoid it.
This is a developing story