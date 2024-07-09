✕ Close Donald Trump fearmongers over immigration on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show

Donald Trump’s recent denial that he knows anything about Project 2025, a 900-page proposal by the Heritage Foundation think-tank for a radical reconfiguring of the US federal government to suit hard-line conservatives, has been ridiculed by one of his former Republican allies.

“This is preposterous if you look at the collaborators and the authors of this plan,” commented ex-Mike Pence adviser Olivia Troye on CNN.

“A lot of these people… served in Trump’s cabinet during his administration. There are people that I worked with. I sat in those policy meetings with them.”

Naming ex-Trump administration figures John McEntee, Stephen Miller, Ben Carson and Ken Cuccinelli, Troye added: “I think what this is telling us is that Donald Trump knows that what is written in this plan is so extreme that it is damaging to his possibility of getting elected, and that’s what he’s concerned about.”

Meanwhile, the eyes of the world will once more be on President Joe Biden as he hosts a Nato summit in Washington DC amid ongoing concerns about his fitness to contest the election and serve another term in office and fresh calls for him to quit the 2024 race.