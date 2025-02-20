Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has temporarily removed the iconic Resolute Desk used by his Democratic predecessors Joe Biden and Barack Obama from the Oval Office and replaced with the C&O desk.

Crafted from the once-abandoned British arctic exploration ship the HMS Resolute and gifted to President Rutherford Haye by Queen Victoria in 1880, the Resolute Desk has been used by almost every U.S. leader in West Wing.

The Resolute Desk marks one of six – along with the C&O, Theodor Roosevelt, Hoover, Johnson, and Wilson – that have been placed in the Oval Office since the room’s construction in 1909 as a symbol of one’s presidency, along with providing a practical workspace.

Now, Trump has revealed that the Resolute Desk needs to be refurbished, and has instead opted to bring in a “beautiful,” albeit “temporary,” replacement.

“A President, after election, gets a choice of 1 in 7 desks,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday, appearing to skew his figures.

C&O stands for Chesapeake and Ohio Railway as the desk was originally built for the company’s owners. It was donated by the GSX corporation, a mass rail transit company, to the White House in 1987.

open image in gallery Donald Trump, pictyured seated at the Resolute Desk last month, announcded that the Oval Office is due to have a temporary makeover ( Getty Images )

“This desk, the ‘C&O,’ which is also very well-known and was used by President George H.W. Bush and others, has been temporarily installed in the White House while the Resolute Desk is being lightly refinished—a very important job. This is a beautiful, but temporary replacement!”

Since 1977, the Resolute Desk has remained a firm fixture in the Oval Office and used by every president bar Georgie W. H. Bush, who opted for the C&O Desk. Bush Sr is the only president to use the C&O Desk, marking it as the shortest-serving desk to date.

Other incumbents, such as Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan used the C&O desk in the West Wing Study.

Only three presidents are believed to have not used the Resolute Desk at all in the West Wing: Lydon B Johnson, Richard Nixon and Ford, according to the White House Historical Association.

open image in gallery Preident George W. H. Bush meets with Secretary Dick Cheney among others while seated at the C&O desk ( U.S. National Archives and Records Administration )

The Resolute Desk was first used in the Oval Office by John F Kennedy in 1961. After JFK’s assassination in 1963, which saw Johnson ascend to the Oval Office, he selected the Johnson Desk.

After being retired, the Resolute Desk was then displayed in the Smithsonian between 1966 and 1977, when Jimmy Carter returned the Resolute Desk to the Oval Office.

Most recently, the Resolute Desk was used by Democratic former presidents Biden between 2021 and 2025 and Obama between 2009 and 2017. Trump also used the desk in his first term between 2017 and 2021.

The Independent has contacted the White House for more information.