Donald Trump’s mugshot hangs just outside of the Oval Office, new photos show
President’s scowling mugshot was spotted hanging in a West Wing hallway
Donald Trump appears to have hung his own mugshot along a hallway just outside of the Oval Office.
The infamous booking photo, which appears to be a New York Post front page, was spotted hanging proudly as the president welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House.
The viral mugshot, showing a scowling Trump, raising an eyebrow while looking straight at the camera, was seen in press photographs behind the head of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on Thursday.
Trump’s booking photo was taken at Fulton County jail in August 2023, after surrendering on racketeering and conspiracy charges of plotting to overturn the state's 2020 election results. He was released on a $200,000 and denies all allegations.
Afterwards, he decried the case as "a travesty of justice.”
Modi became the fourth world leader to visit Trump at the White House during his second term as president.
