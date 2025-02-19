Trump escalates attacks on Zelensky; administration moves to end New York’s congestion pricing tolls: Live
Trump called Zelensky a ‘dictator’ after he claimed Ukraine started the war with Russia
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
President Donald Trump lashed out angrily at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after he accused him of living in a Russian “disinformation space.”
The president called Zelensky a “dictator” and “modestly successful comedian” who has done a “terrible job” in leading his country through the fight while receiving billions of dollars in aid in a Truth Social post Wednesday.
That row erupted after Trump sparked alarm by saying at a Mar-a-Lago press conference on Tuesday that Ukraine “should never have started” the conflict, even though its territory was invaded by Russian troops acting on Vladimir Putin’s orders, not vice versa.
The president is also set to sign another round of executive orders this evening while on board Air Force One, according to the White House.
Also on Tuesday, the president and “first buddy” Elon Musk took part in a primetime sitdown with Fox News on Tuesday in which host Sean Hannity mused it was like “interviewing two brothers”.
The duo insisted the media was “trying to drive us apart” and offered a show of unity as they defended the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)’s cost-cutting actions and mass firings.
CNN anchor mocks Congress as powerless 'eunuch brigade'
CNN anchor Jake Tapper roasted Congress for its apparent inability to do anything as Donald Trump’s executive branch runs “roughshod” over their constitutionally mandated powers.
“Other than a few Democrats here and there, I am amazed at the eunuch brigade we have on Capitol Hill. They‘re just allowing their power to be run over roughshod,” he said this afternoon on the network.
Watch the moment below:
Jake Tapper: "You keep talking about Congress -- what is Congress? What is this Congress that you speak of? ... other than a few Democrats here and there, I am amazed at the eunuch brigade we have on Capitol Hill. They‘re just allowing their power to be run over roughshod."— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) February 19, 2025 at 4:19 PM
[image or embed]
Watch: General commended by Trump pushes back against president's attack on Zelensky
General Jack Keane, who Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, tells Fox News that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s polling is 57% favorable, not four percent, as Trump claims.
He continues by explaining that the country’s constitution prohibits elections in a time of war.
“They are acting democratically in my judgement and abiding by their constitution and also the parliament is supporting it which represents the people throughout the country. These are democratic actions taking place in a democratic country,” he says.
Cheney calls Trump 'antithesis of everything Ronald Reagan stood for'
Former Republican Rep Liz Cheney, a longtime foe of Donald Trump, shared her continuing unabashed contempt for the president in a post on X:
Trump - with his devotion to Putin, abandonment of Ukraine, and lies about history- is the antithesis of everything Ronald Reagan stood for. He is aligning America with the enemies of the very freedom that generations have fought and died to defend. History will not be kind to those who are helping him, especially those who call themselves Reagan Republicans while they pretend not to see what’s happening.
ANALYSIS: DOGE embarrasses Trump again with accidental bird flu expert firings
John Bowden writes:
A second confirmed case of Elon Musk’s DOGE team accidentally firing critical government workers is leaving egg on the president’s face.
NBC’s report revealing that officials at the Department of Agriculture (USDA) working on the federal efforts to halt the spread of bird flu at poultry and dairy farms comes at a poor time for the administration. Egg prices are skyrocketing as the culling of millions of chickens — implemented by the USDA to halt the disease in farms where it is discovered — has caused shortages.
The agency expects prices to jump another 20 percent this year.
But a spokesperson for the USDA on Tuesday was forced to admit to reporters that Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative has already hindered the agency’s efforts.
Continue reading...
DOGE embarrasses Trump again with accidental bird flu expert firings
ANALYSIS: The firing of bird flu experts while Trump’s team boasted about the federal response to the crisis was a misleading self-own by the White House
Schumer calls Trump turning on Zelensky 'disgusting'
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called President Donald Trump turning on a U.S. ally “disgusting”.
The New York Democrat wrote on X:
It is disgusting to see an American president turn against one of our friends and openly side with a thug like Vladimir Putin.
And with Trump preparing to give in to Putin now, America will pay the price later.
This isn’t just about the security of another country. This is about the security of the American people.
Zelensky speaks with Trump ally Lindsey Graham
Amid attacks from President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken with Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham.
He wrote on X:
I spoke with U.S. Senator @LindseyGrahamSC. We greatly appreciate the bicameral and bipartisan support of the US Congress to the Ukrainian people in our fight against the Russian aggression.
As always, Senator Graham is constructive and doing a lot to help bring peace closer. It’s all-important that security guarantees remain on the table—and that they work for Ukraine, for real and lasting peace.
Thank you for your support.
Loeffler confirmed to lead Small Business Administration for Trump
The Senate confirmed former Senator Kelly Loeffler on a 52-46 vote to be administrator of the Small Business Administration.
The Department of Education approved a grant to help students with disabilities into adulthood. Then Trump came along
Eric Garcia writes:
Educators, researchers and employees at the Department of Education say that the Trump administration’s slashing of federal bureaucracies and workforces has significantly weakened special education enforcement and killed programs meant to help students with disabilities.
Last week, Tamara Linkow, the senior director of the American Institutes for Research’s education evaluation studies program, told The Independent that she learned that the federal government canceled funding for Charting My Path for Future Success. The program was meant to help students with disabilities learn about programs to transition to adulthood.
Continue reading...
Trump administration killed a research program for disabled students
The Department of Education had awarded a grant to survey to research how to help students with disabilities transition to adulthood. Eric Garcia reports how the program was then stopped
Pence lambasts Trump for his revisionist Ukraine comments
Former Vice President Mike Pence is pushing back on his one-time boss’ comments about Ukraine.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Pence directed his comments to Trump and said: “Ukraine did not ‘start’ this war. Russia launched an unprovoked and brutal invasion claiming hundreds of thousands of lives. The Road to Peace must be built on the Truth.”
The former vice president attached a link to Fox News’ coverage of Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
UK PM Starmer expresses support for Ukraine's Zelensky
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday and expressed his support for Ukraine's leader.
“The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this evening and stressed the need for everyone to work together,” a statement issued by Starmer's office after the call said.
“The Prime Minister expressed his support for President Zelenskyy as Ukraine's democratically elected leader and said that it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war time as the UK did during World War II.
“The Prime Minister reiterated his support for the US-led efforts to get a lasting peace in Ukraine that deterred Russia from any future aggression.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments