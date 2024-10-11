Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A former Democratic state senator has condemned Barack Obama’s “lecturing” of Black men after the former president claimed they were coming up with “excuses” not to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris because she’s a woman.

The former president, himself a Black man, urged other men of color to rally in support of the Democratic presidential candidate as he launched into a scathing critique upon hitting the campaign trail in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

He made reference to reports claiming that Harris is struggling to mobilize Black voters – which the former president says “seems to be more pronounced with the brothers” – and declared that the demographic isn’t OK with the idea of a female president.

A recent NAACP poll found one in four young Black men backed Trump heading into the election. Typically, Democrats have carried a vast majority of Black votes - 92 percent went to Biden - but the newest poll shows Trump making inroads with young Black voters.

Obama’s stern words have been subject to criticism, including from former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner.

“Why are Black men being belittled in ways that no other voting group [is]?” the Democrat told host Abby Phillip on CNN’s NewsNight.

“Now, a lot of love for former President Obama, but for him to single out Black men is wrong.”

Obama speaks as he campaigns for Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh. Now, Obama is facing backlash for “lecturing” black men ( AFP via Getty Images )

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters described Obama’s remarks as “mansplaining,” the anchor wrote on X.

Former GOP Georgia Representative Vernon Jones rebuked on X: “I don’t have anything in common with Kamala. No Thanks BO, Blacks had enough of you and @KamalaHarris.”

Conservatives on social media were also quick to seize on the comments.

“Three weeks before an election and they sent daddy out there to lecture the children. Harris is in trouble,” one X user stated.

Another added: “I can’t stand that he thinks the ‘brothers’ owe their vote to Kamala, like he needs to lecture them for not falling in line. What a condescending, arrogant man.”

During the Pennsylvania rally, Obama probed why Harris’ presidential campaign hasn’t supposedly garnered the same buzz from Black male voters as his own did in 2008.

“My understanding, based on reports I’m getting from campaigns and communities, is that we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all corners of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running,” Obama said.

“And you’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses, I’ve got a problem with that.”

Nina Turner criticized Obama’s comments about Black male voters while speaking with CNN’s Abby Phillip saying “for him to single out Black men is wrong” ( CNN )

The former president then made his most damning remark about Black male voters of the evening: he suggested that sexism may be the underlying cause of their unwillingness to vote for Harris.

The vice president is vying to become the first Asian American and Black woman to become president.

“Part of it makes me think – and I’m speaking to men directly – part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that,” he said.

“Women in our lives have been getting our backs this entire time. When we get in trouble and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting.”

Obama continued to compare Harris as someone “who grew up like you,” opposed with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump who he said has shown “disregard” for individuals.