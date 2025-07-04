Trump reveals his secret pet name for Melania: ‘Isn’t it terrible?’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A jubilant President Donald Trump inadvertently revealed his pet name for his wife Melania Trump during a speech to supporters in Iowa on Thursday, hours after Congress finally passed his “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Delivering a “Salute to America” address in Des Moines on the eve of July 4, as the United States marks the 249th anniversary of its independence from Britain, Trump leapt from one topic to another and eventually settled on military recruitment.

“I remember saying to our great First Lady...” he began, before stopping to remark: “I call her ‘First Lady,’ isn’t it terrible?”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Thursday July 3 2025 ( AP )

He continued: “I’m saying “Good night, First Lady, my darling,’ because it reminds me that I’m president, that’s why. I said ‘First Lady, it’s terrible nobody wants to join our military force…”

The president recently held a lavish military parade in Washington, D.C., on June 14, which also happened to be his own 79th birthday, but did not serve in the armed forces himself and has been quoted in the past making derisory remarks about U.S. troops.

The first lady has rarely been seen since her husband returned to the White House in January, although she did attend the parade and the eventful reopening of the revamped Kennedy Center last month and, on Thursday, met patients at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington.

According to The Daily Beast, she told the children: “It’s a very special day. So we will have a big party at the White House… When you feel better, maybe next year, you come over and we’ll celebrate together.”

She also reportedly bonded with them over a shared appreciation of Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, breaking with the president on Swift, who said he “hated” the pop superstar last year after she refused to endorse his candidacy.

open image in gallery First Lady Melania Trump entertains children at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Thursday July 3 2025 ( Reuters )

Speculation about the state of the Trumps’ marriage is never far from the headlines and biographer Michael Wolff claimed in May that the couple are effectively “separated.”

“They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage,” Wolff claimed. “And I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives.”

Elsewhere in the president’s Iowa speech, he declared that, in addition to Swift, he hates Democrats for opposing his gargantuan tax and spending bill, mocked Iran, suggested farmers could be exempted from his raids on undocmented migrant workers, resumed his attack on New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and caused offense by using an antisemitic slur.