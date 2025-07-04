Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has been accused of “blatant and vile antisemitism” at a rally in Iowa.

The president delivered a campaign-style speech during the America250 event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Thursday, just hours after the House passed his signature tax-and-spending bill on the eve of the country’s 250th birthday.

As Trump promised that his megabill would usher in a period of prosperity, the president railed against “Shylocks” and “bad people,” before taking a swipe at the Democrats who uniformly opposed the legislation.

“No death tax. No estate tax,” Trump began. “No going to the banks and borrowing from, in some cases, a fine banker, and in some cases, Shylocks and bad people.”

“They destroyed a lot of families, but we did the opposite,” he added.

open image in gallery Trump has sparked fresh ourage for comparing bankers to ‘shylocks’ - which is widely condemned as an antisemitic slur ( AFP/Getty )

The term ‘Shylock’ comes from the character in William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. In the play Shylock, a Jewish moneylender, agrees with another character to take a “pound of flesh” if he can’t repay his loan. The term was later considered offensive because it plays on harmful stereotypes of Jewish people and money.

While flying back to Washington, D.C., on board Air Force One, the president said he had “never heard that” the word could be considered antisemitic and opted to give his own definition of the phrase.

“I’ve never heard it that way,” he said. “The meaning of Shylock is somebody that’s a money lender at high rates. You view it differently. I’ve never heard that.”

open image in gallery The president made the remark as he delivered a campaign-style speech at the America250 in Des Moines on Thursday ( AP )

Jewish leaders have condemned the president’s rhetoric and claimed his use of the slur was “no accident.”

“This is blatant and vile antisemitism, and Trump knows exactly what he’s doing,” New York Representative Daniel Goldman wrote on X late Thursday. “Anyone who truly opposes antisemitism calls it out wherever it occurs – on both extremes – as I do.”

California Representative Eric Swalwell called on the Anti-Defamation League to take action, adding that if they “cannot condemn this, they should pack it up.”

“Shylock is among the most quintessential antisemitic stereotypes,” Amy Spitalnick of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs tweeted. “This is not an accident.”

open image in gallery Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk previously caused outrage with his gesture during the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., on January 20 ( Getty )

Halie Soifer of the Jewish Democratic Council of America said Trump “referred to bankers using a centuries-old antisemitic slur.”

Former President Joe Biden faced backlash after using the same word at a Legal Services Corporation event, describing “shylocks” taking advantage of servicemembers facing foreclosures while overseas.

Unlike Trump, Biden apologized for his “poor choice of words” after the ADL’s Abraham Foxman urged caution about the use of the term.

It’s not the first time critics have accused Trump, who positions himself as a staunch ally of Israel, of perpetuating anti-Semitic stereotypes. His comment comes ahead of Trump’s meeting with Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week.

In 2015, Trump repeatedly told the Republican Jewish Coalition that he did not want their money and promoted memes with antisemitic symbols, according to the Washington Post.

The Independent has contacted the White House for more information.