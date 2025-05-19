Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For years, Donald Trump has mused about grand plans of soldiers marching and tanks rumbling down the streets of Washington, D.C., as aircraft whizzed overhead.

When Army officials and local politicians warned in 2018 of a $92 million price tag and the risk of extensive damage to roads, Trump decided to scrap his previous attempt for a grand parade of armed forces.

But earlier this month, details emerged about another enormous military spectacle in the works, which is set for the capital.

The president had ordered an elaborately choreographed military parade to celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary on June 14th with the cost of the day’s festivities estimated to be a more modest $45 million, according to Reuters.

It also happens to be his 79th birthday.

open image in gallery Donald Trump, pictured in West Palm Beach on his 78th birthday, has ordered a lavish military parade to celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary on June 14 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Up to 7,500 soldiers could be expected to march in a parade that runs from Arlington, Virginia, across the Potomac River and into D.C.

The parade would pay tribute to the Army’s history, from the Revolutionary War to the present day, and feature soldiers marching in period uniforms.

The marchers will be joined by a convoy of armored vehicles while vintage aircraft soar overhead. At least seven marching bands, parachute jumpers, an evening concert, and a fireworks show will also take place.

Second World War-era B-17 bombers and Apache helicopters are expected to be amongst the 50 aircraft to take to the skies.

Meanwhile, approximately 150 vehicles – which range from 68-ton M1 Abrams tanks to eight-wheeled Stryker combat vehicles – are also expected to roll down D.C.’s streets.

open image in gallery Dozens of tanks, including the 68-ton M1 Abrams, will descend on D.C. next month ( AFP via Getty Images )

Soldiers will come from all 10 of the Army's active-duty divisions located across the U.S., according to the Washington Post.

Most are due to be housed in the General Services Administration and Agriculture Department buildings in the city.

They will receive two ready meals and one hot meal plus $50 per day in additional pay for taking part.

The grounds of the Washington Monument will be open to crowds and offer refreshments and bathroom facilities, according to permit application submitted to the National Parks Service.

At the same time, the Ellipse will have a presidential review stand, bleachers, and a concert stage.

The evening entertainment will commence at 8 p.m. and “consist of five to seven musical acts” made up of “well-known performers,” who are “likely from the country music world,” before the fireworks round off the day at 9.45 pm.

open image in gallery Members of the U.S. military Joint Honor Guard parade as they rehearse ahead of Trump’s innaugeration on January 12 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Trump and his administration maintain that the parade is to celebrate the “greatest military in the world.”

“There is no event grand enough to adequately capture our gratitude for the millions of heroes who laid down their lives defending our freedom, but this parade will be a fitting tribute to the service, sacrifice, and selflessness of all who have worn the uniform,” the White House said in a statement.

The plans have, however, drawn some ire from congressional Democrats, who have argued the president has co-opted the Army parade.

Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed said that it was trademark Trump to make “everything about him.”

“The only thing he'd be disappointed about is that he couldn't fly his plane over the parade,” he added.

Tennessee Representative Steve Cohen called the president a “self-absorbed con man” and “egotist-in-chief” who “wants taxpayers to foot the bill” for his birthday plans.