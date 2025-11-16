Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brian Glenn, a fiercely pro-Donald Trump personality for a fringe far-right media network, has found himself in a difficult spot as his girlfriend, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, is locked in a bitter feud with the president over Jeffrey Epstein.

Glenn, the chief White House correspondent for Real America’s Voice, showed his support for Greene in a social media post Saturday after Trump called his girlfriend a “traitor” but did not mention the president or call him out for his attacks.

“I love this woman. I love this country. God bless America,” Glenn wrote in a post on X, accompanied by several loved-up photographs of him with Greene. The MAGA firebrand responded “I love you” with a heart emoji.

Glenn’s tribute to the Georgia congresswoman prompted Trump’s “attack dog” Laura Loomer to wade in and the pair entered into an ugly exchange on social media.

“Nobody cares, simp!” Loomer replied to Glenn. “Trump should revoke your White House press pass!”

open image in gallery Brian Glenn, the chief White House correspondent for Real America’s Voice, showed his support for Greene in a social media post after Trump called his girlfriend a ‘traitor’ ( Getty Images )

Glenn then responded to Loomer by saying “shut up b****” in quotes with a crying-laughing emoji.

Loomer retaliated by sharing his post, adding, “MTG’s boyfriend who cheated on his wife to be with an ape is calling me a b****. How will I ever recover?”

Glenn later posted a photograph of himself standing alone after a Trump campaign rally, saying the image “pretty much represents where I’m at right now.”

Greene has refused to back down in calling for the release of the so-called Epstein files in the possession of federal law enforcement while Trump condemns Republican members of Congress who have pressed for details about investigations into the late sex offender and his alleged ties to a wider network of powerful allies, including the president.

The growing divide within the GOP over the Epstein files threatens to split apart Trump’s coalition in the first meaningful way since the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

open image in gallery Glenn has so far been unwavering in his allegiance to Trumpworld ( Getty Images )

It is unclear whether the Epstein case will ripple through pro-Trump media, which so far appears to remain loyal to the president by sticking close to the White House’s line of defense. The administration has characterized efforts in Congress as a smear campaign and a “hoax” to undermine the president.

After House Oversight committee members released 20,000 emails and other documents from Epstein, many of which raised questions about the president’s connections to the sex offender, far-right influencers who have demanded the files for years largely shrugged upon their release.

Even personalities on Glenn’s Real America’s Voice network — which also hosts Steve Bannon’s War Room — are dismissing the documents. “Once again, ultimately, it’s just Epstein trying to pull Trump in and implicate him in his own crimes,” said Jack Posobiec, who was among a group of far-right influencers invited to the White House earlier this year to celebrate the release of binders full of already public Epstein documents.

Before the president escalated the fight with Greene over the weekend, Glenn also appeared to be firmly in Trump’s camp.

On November 14, he shared one of the president’s Truth Social posts on his X account referring to the controversy as “the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats,” and on November 12, Glenn claimed “TRUMP DID NOTHING WRONG.”

open image in gallery Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is currently locked in a bitter feud with the president over the Jeffrey Epstein files ( AFP via Getty Images )

Throughout Trump’s second administration, Glenn been unwavering in his allegiance to the president — and a prominent supportive presence during press briefings and Trump’s Oval Office appearances in front of the media.

During White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s first briefing, Glenn fawned over “how great” she looked.

He also infamously mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for not wearing a suit during a disastrous Oval Office meeting earlier this year.

Zelensky had the last laugh after he commented on Glenn’s attire at a follow up meeting in August.

Glenn apologized to the Ukrainian leader for his previous remark and said he looked “good” in his black suit jacket.

“You are in the same suit. I changed, you are not,” Zelensky said to Glenn, prompting laughter in the Oval Office.

House members are expected to vote on a measure to force the release of the Epstein files November 18.