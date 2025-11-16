Trump live: Fallout with ‘traitor’ MTG over Epstein files adds to Republican crisis as House vote looms
Trump called Greene, who is expected to vote next week on a proposal to force the government to release more Epstein files, a ‘traitor’
President Donald Trump’s public breakup with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, formerly one of his most loyal allies, comes as a House vote looms over whether to release the Epstein files.
Greene has this weekend expressed fears for her safety after the President deemed her a “traitor” for supporting an effort to release the remaining files over the disgraced financier.
“I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fuelled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world,” Greene wrote on X on Saturday.
The president has revoked his support for Greene, calling her “another FAKE politician”.
It comes after Greene doubled down on her support for a House vote, expected next week, that could compel the White House to release the remainder of the Epstein files.
She was one of only four Republicans who joined Democrats in signing a petition to force a vote on releasing the full files on the sex offender.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warned her Republican colleagues that voting against the release the remainder of the Epstein files could hurt them.
“You vote NO on Tuesday to release the Epstein files and face severe outrage from America,” Greene wrote in response to a post from Rep. Troy Nehls, who said he would not vote with Democrats to force the release.
“Republicans don’t have support from women and this right here is a perfect example of why.”
Nehls’s announcement was flooded with replies from people upset about his decision to vote ‘no.’
Few allies can remain in Donald Trump’s good graces forever.
For a while, it seemed like far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene might the one who bucked the trend, but now it seems her time has come, too.
The president has branded Greene, once one of his fiercest allies in Washington, D.C., a “traitor.” He said he’s open to endorsing a primary challenger against the Georgia Republican.
Here’s how their relationship came to an end.
A House vote looms over the Epstein files – which other Republicans backed it?
On the same day the government reopened after 43-day shutdown, a petition supported by all House Democrats and four Republicans got the final signature needed for a vote on a bill to compel the Justice Department to release all files related to Epstein.
High-level Trump aides failed to convince Representative Lauren Boebert to take her name off the Epstein petition, going so far as to meet with her in the Situation Room, a White House space typically used for pressing national security matters, Reuters reports.
Republican Representative Nancy Mace, another Trump loyalist, also did not budge in her support for the petition. A source familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity said that when Mace and Trump were unable to connect by phone, she wrote a message to the president that referenced her experience as a sexual assault survivor.
The recalcitrance of Boebert and Mace, members of a Republican congressional conference that has shown almost complete obedience to Trump, suggests the president will have to navigate internal dissent carefully to ensure the Epstein saga does not fracture his party heading into the midterm elections.
An alliance between Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has dramatically fractured, escalating into an explosive feud that could signal deeper rifts within his 'Make America Great Again' movement ahead of next year's midterm elections:
Things may be about to get awkward in the Briefing Room.
Real America’s Voice reporter Brian Glenn is known for his Trump-friendly questions during White House briefings and grabbing headlines for incidents like mocking the Ukrainian president for not wearing a suit to the White House.
However, Glenn is dating Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the reporter rallied behind the congresswoman on Saturday amid her ongoing feud with the president.
“I love this woman,” he posted on X along with photos of him and Greene. “I love this country. God bless America.
Trump’s gloating over Thomas Massie’s private life in the wake of his wife’s death proves a step too far for some MAGA loyalists
Trump’s gloating over news that Republican Rep. Thomas Massie remarried after the death of his first wife last year proved a step too far for some of his MAGA loyalists.
MAGA reacts to Trump’s gloat over Thomas Massie’s second marriage
Saturday Night Live mocked the Trump administration’s ongoing attempts to downplay the Jeffrey Epstein scandal in a cold open sketch featuring the president denying he ever really knew Epstein just before offering to sell the Epstein files for $800 as a “stocking stuffer.”
Tonight’s Saturday Night Live cold open began with a question the White House is probably also asking itself: “Can we please move off the topic of Epstein?”
During the sketch, set in the White House press briefing room, Ashley Padilla as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt fends off increasingly pointed questions about Epstein and the president, until James Austin Johnson jumps in as Trump himself to answer.
“I am hiding almost nothing, just enough to make it extremely suspicious,” he says, before offering to sell the Epstein files as an $800 “stocking stuffer.”
The sketch also plays up Trump’s repeated insistence he wasn’t that close to Epstein.
“Jeffrey Epstein, I barely knew the guy, as evidenced by the thousands of pictures of us together dancing and grinding our teeth together at various parties, always leering and pointing at something just off camera, probably a book we’re excited to read,” he says.
The sketch concludes with Trump pardoning a turkey who is, Trump says, “by complete coincidence,” a sex offender.
Who is on the Sunday morning shows?
ABC’s “This Week” will feature the White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, Senator Chris Murphy, and Rep. Thomas Massie
NBC’s “Meet The Press” will have Senator Tim Kaine, Rep.Ro Khanna and Senator John Barrasso
CBS’s “Face the Nation” will feature Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, Senator Bill Cassidy, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Rep. Don Bacon and Rep. Tom Suozzi.
“Fox News Sunday” will have Speaker Mike Johnson, Senator Rick Scott, Rep. Ami Bera and Rep. Riley Moore.
CNN’s “State of the Union” will feature Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, CMS Administrator Dr. Oz, Japanese ambassador Rahm Emanuel, Rep. Becca Balint, former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley, former communications director to the vice president Jamal Simmons, and Scott Jennings.
Few allies can remain in Donald Trump’s good graces forever.
Just ask his former lawyer-turned-critic Michael Cohen; or his first-term vice president Mike Pence, targeted by members of the January 6 mob who called for his hanging; or the president’s on-again, off-again “first buddy” Elon Musk, with whom Trump waged a very public online flamewar this summer over Jeffrey Epstein.
For a while, it seemed like far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene might be the one who bucked the trend, but now it seems her time has come, too.
The president has branded Greene, once one of his fiercest allies in Washington, D.C., a “traitor.” He said he’s open to endorsing a primary challenger against the Georgia Republican.
So where did it all go wrong?
Find out why in our full story.
