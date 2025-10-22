Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Donald Trump’s key legal allies claims that an upcoming grand jury in Florida will be investigating the federal law enforcement raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound and a Democratic “conspiracy” against the president.

Mike Davis told The Charlie Kirk Show this month that his “buddy” — U.S. attorney Jason Reding Quiñones in the Southern District of Florida — has received court approval to impanel a grand jury that “should be fully up and running by January.”

A court document that appears to match that description recently appeared on the south Florida court’s website.

The order, first reported by Bloomberg, does not mention what the jury will be investigating, but it has a start date of January 12, 2026.

“I would say to these lawfare Democrats, who launched this unprecedented Republic-ending, Russian-collusion hoax, conspiracy against President Trump, his top aides and his supporters over the last eight years … lawyer up,” Davis said on the podcast, which aired October 17. “Justice is definitely coming.”

open image in gallery Mike Davis has repeatedly called for prosecutions of Democratic officials over what he claims is a plot to dismantle Trump’s political movement ( Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

Quiñones was appointed by Trump in February and sworn into office in August.

The Department of Justice declined to comment to The Independent.

The Independent has requested comment from Davis.

In 2023, following the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago in 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Trump for allegedly withholding classified documents and obstructing law enforcement attempts to retrieve them.

A separate grand jury in Washington, D.C., accused the president of conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss and failing to stop a mob of his supporters from storming the halls of Congress to do it by force.

Those sprawling investigations were helmed by now-former special counsel Jack Smith, who dismissed the cases as he ran out of time to successfully prosecute the president before he returned to office in January.

After Trump’s election in 2024, Davis said Smith should “go to prison for engaging in a criminal conspiracy against President Trump.”

Trump — after campaigning on a theme of “retribution” and pledging to be a “warrior” and “justice” to those who were “betrayed” by the government — has since publicly demanded his Justice Department prosecute his perceived political enemies.

open image in gallery A grand jury at a federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida will convene in January. Davis claims that prosecutors there are investigating a Democratic ‘conspiracy’ against Trump ( Getty Images )

In quick succession, grand juries indicted former FBI director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and former national security director John Bolton.

Republicans in Congress have urged the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation into former CIA director John Brennan, who — like Comey — is accused of lying to Congress about a federal investigation into allegations of Russian interference in U.S. elections in 2016.

Trump and his allies have derided the “Russiagate” investigation — which determined Russian actors sought to boost Trump while damaging his then-opponent Hillary Clinton with a flood of disinformation — and vowed to seek revenge against those involved.

The Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into allegations that national security officials conspired to link Trump to Russia’s election interference campaign in an effort to delegitimize his campaign, following claims from Trump’s intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard that the Obama administration “manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup” against Trump.

open image in gallery Federal law enforcement searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in 2022, kicking off allegations that Democratic officials are using ‘lawfare’ to politically thwart the president and his allies ( Getty Images )

Trump’s allies have also demanded sweeping prosecutions of Democratic officials, including former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, as well as progressive fundraising groups and an array of ideological opponents the administration alleges are tied to acts of terrorism.

According to Davis, federal prosecutors are drawing up a plan to prosecute what he called “Democrat lawfare” against the president, alleging a long-running conspiracy to undermine Trump, his officials and supporters.

Davis claims that prosecutors are mulling a case involving conspiracy against rights, which makes it a federal crime to conspire to injure, threaten, or intimidate someone exercising their civil rights — a charge with foundations in the Reconstruction era, when the Ku Klun Klan and racist militias prevented recently emancipated Black Americans from exercising newly granted rights in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Davis suggests Trump was similarly persecuted.

“That’s where this all leads,” Davis wrote on X Tuesday. “We need a special grand jury in Fort Pierce, Florida. That’s ground zero for the Mar-a-Lago raid. It’s time to drag every name into the light. Every last one will face justice.”