Trump ally who wants Jack Smith in jail says grand jury will investigate Mar-a-Lago raid ‘conspiracy’
Florida judge schedules grand jury for January — and Mike Davis says prosecutors are after president’s enemies
One of Donald Trump’s key legal allies claims that an upcoming grand jury in Florida will be investigating the federal law enforcement raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound and a Democratic “conspiracy” against the president.
Mike Davis told The Charlie Kirk Show this month that his “buddy” — U.S. attorney Jason Reding Quiñones in the Southern District of Florida — has received court approval to impanel a grand jury that “should be fully up and running by January.”
A court document that appears to match that description recently appeared on the south Florida court’s website.
The order, first reported by Bloomberg, does not mention what the jury will be investigating, but it has a start date of January 12, 2026.
“I would say to these lawfare Democrats, who launched this unprecedented Republic-ending, Russian-collusion hoax, conspiracy against President Trump, his top aides and his supporters over the last eight years … lawyer up,” Davis said on the podcast, which aired October 17. “Justice is definitely coming.”
Quiñones was appointed by Trump in February and sworn into office in August.
The Department of Justice declined to comment to The Independent.
The Independent has requested comment from Davis.
In 2023, following the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago in 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Trump for allegedly withholding classified documents and obstructing law enforcement attempts to retrieve them.
A separate grand jury in Washington, D.C., accused the president of conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss and failing to stop a mob of his supporters from storming the halls of Congress to do it by force.
Those sprawling investigations were helmed by now-former special counsel Jack Smith, who dismissed the cases as he ran out of time to successfully prosecute the president before he returned to office in January.
After Trump’s election in 2024, Davis said Smith should “go to prison for engaging in a criminal conspiracy against President Trump.”
Trump — after campaigning on a theme of “retribution” and pledging to be a “warrior” and “justice” to those who were “betrayed” by the government — has since publicly demanded his Justice Department prosecute his perceived political enemies.
In quick succession, grand juries indicted former FBI director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and former national security director John Bolton.
Republicans in Congress have urged the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation into former CIA director John Brennan, who — like Comey — is accused of lying to Congress about a federal investigation into allegations of Russian interference in U.S. elections in 2016.
Trump and his allies have derided the “Russiagate” investigation — which determined Russian actors sought to boost Trump while damaging his then-opponent Hillary Clinton with a flood of disinformation — and vowed to seek revenge against those involved.
The Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into allegations that national security officials conspired to link Trump to Russia’s election interference campaign in an effort to delegitimize his campaign, following claims from Trump’s intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard that the Obama administration “manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup” against Trump.
Trump’s allies have also demanded sweeping prosecutions of Democratic officials, including former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, as well as progressive fundraising groups and an array of ideological opponents the administration alleges are tied to acts of terrorism.
According to Davis, federal prosecutors are drawing up a plan to prosecute what he called “Democrat lawfare” against the president, alleging a long-running conspiracy to undermine Trump, his officials and supporters.
Davis claims that prosecutors are mulling a case involving conspiracy against rights, which makes it a federal crime to conspire to injure, threaten, or intimidate someone exercising their civil rights — a charge with foundations in the Reconstruction era, when the Ku Klun Klan and racist militias prevented recently emancipated Black Americans from exercising newly granted rights in the aftermath of the Civil War.
Davis suggests Trump was similarly persecuted.
“That’s where this all leads,” Davis wrote on X Tuesday. “We need a special grand jury in Fort Pierce, Florida. That’s ground zero for the Mar-a-Lago raid. It’s time to drag every name into the light. Every last one will face justice.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments