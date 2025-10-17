Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, surrendered to authorities Friday, less than 24 hours after he was indicted on 18 counts related to mishandling classified information.

Bolton, 76, was seen leaving his home in Bethesda, Maryland, and then later arriving at the federal district courthouse in Greenbelt for his initial court appearance.

Bolton, a former adviser-turned-Trump critic, is the latest person to be indicted by the Justice Department, which the president has promised to use in a retribution campaign against his perceived enemies.

The former adviser has denied any wrongdoing and accused Trump of “weaponizing” the DOJ to “charge those he deems to be his enemies with charges that were declined before or distort the facts.”

On Thursday, a grand jury in Maryland returned an 18-count indictment against Bolton on accusations that he unlawfully retained and shared national defense information using his personal email and a messaging app.

John Bolton, former national security adviser to Donald Trump, surrendered to authorities in Maryland Friday morning ( REUTERS )

The indictment alleges Bolton shared more than 1,000 pages of “diary” notes about his daily activities with family members while serving as Trump’s national security adviser in 2018 and 2019.

Trump fired Bolton after repeatedly clashing with him over foreign policy issues.

Although Bolton is part of Trump’s list of enemies, the probe into his handling of classified information began during the Biden administration after Bolton published his memoir The Room Where it Happened. However, the case was closed.

Bolton’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, insisted Bolton has not broken the law.

“The underlying facts in this case were investigated and resolved years ago," Lowell said in a statement.

This is a developing story, more follows…