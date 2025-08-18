Trump ally says criminal investigations into Obama and Biden are imminent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trump ally and Republican lawyer Mike Davis has long been pushing for criminal investigations into former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and top FBI, CIA, and Department of Justice officials.

A number of investigations approved by Attorney General Pam Bondi indicate that Davis may soon achieve his goal.

Bondi has approved two federal criminal investigations into New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Senator Adam Schiff. Bondi also ordered an unnamed federal prosecutor to start a grand jury investigation of whether Obama administration officials committed federal crimes when they looked into Russia’s actions during the 2016 election.

Bondi’s instructions came just weeks after Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, accused Obama and his aides of having taken part in a “treasonous conspiracy,” adding that she sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice.

“This is the greatest conspiracy in American history,” Davis claimed during a recent interview with NBC News. He also suggested that the Democrats had orchestrated plots against Trump. “There must be the most severe legal, political, and financial consequences for this unprecedented weaponization. This must never happen again.”

open image in gallery Mike Davis has repeatedly called for federal investigations into former top Democrats ( Middle East Images )

Obama, Biden, Clinton, as well as the former officials at the FBI, Department of Justice, and CIA have all rejected the allegations on repeated occasions. Democrats have argued that the new investigations are an effort to take the spotlight away from Trump’s abuse of power and failure to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Former top FBI and Department of Justice officials have noted that a special counsel appointed by Trump and Republican senators has already investigated the assertions and discovered no crimes. They referred to the idea as “absurd,” “bananas,” and “insane,” according to NBC News.

Davis told the network that he doesn’t know of Bondi’s next steps, but he lauded the Senate confirmation of Jason Reding Quiñones, a new U.S. attorney in South Florida, calling him a friend whom he pushed senators to back.

“I want Jason to set up his own grand jury and pursue this aggressively,” said Davis. “And I want him to put criminals in prison for a very long time.”

He argued that Quiñones should convene a special federal grand jury to investigate what he claimed was a Democratic conspiracy to take down Trump, going all the way from the 2016 campaign to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago in 2022 to today.

Three former Justice Department and FBI officials told NBC News that the search was conducted properly, that it was approved by a federal judge, and was in response to actions taken by Trump.

open image in gallery Trump administration officials have accused former President Barack Obama of being part of a ‘treasonous conspiracy’ ( AFP/Getty )

The officials noted that the National Archives initially informed them that Trump appeared to have classified materials following his first term in office. Trump went on to reject requests that he return the documents for a year. A former top Justice Department official told NBC News that Davis's call for a criminal investigation is “outrageous.”

“The Democrats set the precedent that former presidents are fair game,” said Davis.

An anonymous former top national security official told NBC News: “Either Bondi and Gabbard know that there is indeed no evidence of any criminal activity, in which case it’s completely corrupt and a political stunt.”

“Or, more darkly, they actually believe this stuff and are acting out of authoritarian instinct, and this is something out of Orwell,” the ex-official added.

Republicans have accused former federal prosecutor and Columbia Law School professor Daniel Richman of conspiring with former FBI Director James Comey. Richman told NBC News that it’s possible to file criminal charges based on debunked claims.

“If you’re willing to ignore the facts, you can come up with criminal charges,” he told the network.