Bill and Hillary Clinton dates set for House probe on Ghislaine Maxwell ties
Top DOJ and FBI officials subpoenaed alongside the Clintons as Epstein/Maxwell case is picked up by Congress
Former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary will testify before the House Oversight Commitee in October as the panel probes the investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the committee said on Tuesday.
Rep. James Comer, the Republican chair of the Oversight committee, tweeted a list of testimony dates for upcoming witnesses compelled by supboena to appear. The Clintons are the first to sit with the committee, likely an effort to capitalize on the frenzied coverage around the investigation and the Trump administration’s bungled attempts to get the president’s base to stop caring about it.
A number of other top federal officials including former Attorney General Merrick Garland are also set to testify as well. Bill Clinton’s friendship with Epstein makes his appearance one of the few called by the committee unrelated to the official duties his office.
This is a breaking news report. More to follow...
