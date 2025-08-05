Trump says he’d like to run again, pushing back at ‘fake polls’ in CNBC interview: Live updates
President Donald Trump called into CNBC’s Squawk Box morning show to talk about tariffs, jobs, Fed chair, polling numbers and Texas redistricting
In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump said that while he would like to run again for another term in the White House, he added he probably wouldn’t.
Trump boasted about his 2024 election victory, claiming his numbers in Texas set a record that won’t be surpassed unless he runs again.
Asked if he would run for another term, Trump replied: “No. Probably not. I'd like to. I have the best poll numbers I ever had.”
The president pushed back on recent polling numbers, calling them “fake polls.”
The Squawk Box interview primarily focused on economic issues, including a potential threat to raise tariffs on India, the European Union, and pharmaceuticals, as well as who he is considering to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Justice for files related to the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking case as part of a congressional investigation that lawmakers believe may reveal links to Trump and other former high-ranking officials.
The Republican-controlled committee also issued subpoenas for depositions with former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and eight other former top law enforcement officials.
Trump seen scoping out White House grounds from roof
President Donald Trump has been spotted surveying the White House grounds from the roof of the West Wing.
He appeared to be taking stock of several areas, including the roof of the press briefing room and the Rose Garden.
Wearing a suit with a red tie, Trump walked the area Tuesday with several other people, as someone with them took photographs.
Trump may have been surveying ongoing renovation and construction work at the White House. He returned to the presidency with grand ideas for remaking the building, such as paving over the Rose Garden and constructing a massive ballroom.
Report: Trump team weighs releasing Ghislaine Maxwell’s interview with DOJ officials over Epstein case
The Trump administration is considering publicly releasing an audio recording of an interview with Ghislaine Maxwell and senior officials from the Department of Justice about Jeffrey Epstein, according to a new report.
It was not previously known that such a recording existed, and officials are currently discussing whether or not to release a transcript of the discussion between the British socialite and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
Mike Bedigan reports.
Trump weighs releasing Ghislaine Maxwell’s Epstein interview with DOJ: report
Epstein Files: Bill and Hillary Clinton dates set for House probe on Ghislaine Maxwell ties
Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, will testify before the House Oversight Committee in October as the panel probes the investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the committee said on Tuesday.
Rep. James Comer, the Republican chair of the committee, tweeted a list of testimony dates for upcoming witnesses who have been compelled to appear by subpoena.
John Bowden has the latest from Washington, D.C.
Bill and Hillary Clinton dates set for House probe on Ghislaine Maxwell ties
As Trump rages at 'fake' polls, here's some of his recent approval ratings...
President Donald Trump has, predictably, said that recent polling showing his approval rating at near all-time lows is “fake.”
Here’s Rachel Dobkin’s report on recent Gallup polling that shows him with a 37 percent approval rating:
Trump’s approval tanks amid Epstein fallout - less than 30% of independent’s approve
And here’s Graig Graziosi with the latest Reuters/Ipsos numbers putting his approval rating at 40 percent:
Trump’s approval rating sinks to 40%, the lowest of his term, new poll finds
India hits back at Trump tariff threat over Russian oil imports
India's ruling party and main opposition have united in condemnation of President Donald Trump's threat to escalate tariffs on Indian goods, a move linked to the nation's continued purchases of Russian oil. The political consensus appears to be emerging as a trade rift with Washington deepens.
The latest warning follows Trump's July announcement of a 25 percent tariff on Indian imports, with U.S. officials citing a range of geopolitical issues that hinder a trade accord between the two nations.
Manish Tewari, a Member of Parliament and leader of the opposition Congress, asserted that Trump's “disparaging remarks hurt the dignity and self-respect of Indians,” adding: “The time has come to call out this constant bullying and hectoring.” Echoing this sentiment, BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda quoted Henry Kissinger on X, stating: “To be an enemy of America can be dangerous, but to be a friend is fatal.”
India's Foreign Ministry has hit back, accusing Washington of unfairly singling out the country over its Russian oil imports, while highlighting ongoing trade between Moscow and both the United States and the European Union despite the conflict in Ukraine. In a statement issued late on Monday, the ministry declared: “It is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia,” adding, “It is unjustified to single out India.”
The ministry cited that the EU conducted 67.5 billion euros ($78.02 billion) in trade with Russia in 2024, including record imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reaching 16.5 million metric tons. The statement also noted that the U.S. continues to import Russian uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear power industry, alongside palladium, fertilisers, and chemicals, though it did not specify the source for this export information.
The U.S. embassy and the EU's delegation in New Delhi did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Both the U.S. and the EU have significantly scaled back their trade ties with Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In 2021, Russia was the EU's fifth-largest trading partner, with a goods exchange value of 258 billion euros, according to the European Commission.
With reporting from Reuters
Trump praises CNN pollster for calling him 'most inflential'
President Donald Trump praised CNN’s data analyst Harry Enten for calling him the “most influential president this century,” telling viewers of CNBC during an interview this morning to “watch Harry Emten [sic] on CNN.”
CNN data guru calls Trump ‘most influential president’
Trump claims prices are falling, but that's not the experience of most Americans
During his CNBC interview, President Donald Trump hailed prices falling for “everything” except stocks.
“We were in such bad shape when I took over, eggs had tripled in price. More than that, everything was up, and prices are down,” he said.
However, as Erin Keller reports, more than half of Americans are experiencing financial strain due to the rising cost of groceries.
Half of Americans say grocery prices cause daily stress
Trump threatens further tariff action as new import taxes set to kick in
President Donald Trump has issued new tariff threats against the European Union, India, and the pharmaceutical industry.
Trump outlined aggressive tariff reprisals, threatening the European Union with a 35 percent levy and indicating a substantial increase in duties on Indian goods, citing their purchase of Russian oil.
Speaking on CNBC, Trump stated that 35 per cent tariffs would apply to the European Union if they failed to deliver on promised investments in U.S. goods. He claimed the EU was paying $600 billion, adding “We’re a rich country again,” and that the investment could go in “anything I want.”
He also indicated imported pharmaceutical drugs could eventually face tariffs as high as 200 percent, stating: “We want pharmaceuticals made in our country.”
He explained that these would be increased to 150 or 200 percent over 18 months. Tariffs on semiconductors and computer chips are also expected.
Higher tariffs could also be imposed on India, Trump revealed. Last week, the US announced a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, along with an additional import tax due to India’s purchase of Russian oil.
“I think I’m going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours because they’re buying Russian oil, they’re fueling the war machine,” Trump said on Tuesday. “And if they’re going to do that, then I’m not going to be happy.”
These tariff threats are part of a broader recent surge in trade activity, including actions on Brazil, copper, low-value goods, and reduced taxes on South Korean imports.
With reporting from the AP
Report: Trump to sign order punishing banks that discriminate against conservatives
President Donald Trump is set to crack down on Wall Street banks accused of dropping customers over their conservative beliefs and shutting out cryptocurrency companies, a new report states.
Trump, the self-professed first “crypto-president,” is expected to sign an executive order as soon as this week that threatens financial penalties in response to so-called politically motivated “debanking,” sources told the Wall Street Journal.
James Liddell reports.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments