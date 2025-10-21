Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After a wave of indictments against Donald Trump’s enemies, the president’s allies in Congress are now pushing the Department of Justice to file criminal charges against Barack Obama’s former CIA director John Brennan, who they have accused of lying to Congress.

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan claimed Brennan “knowingly made false statements” to the panel during an interview in May 2023.

The allegations against Brennan, who led the nation’s intelligence agency during a federal investigation into allegations of Russian interference in U.S. elections in 2016, center around the so-called Steele dossier, a series of largely discredited documents compiled by a former British intelligence officer who accused the president and his allies of conspiring with the Kremlin.

Christopher Steele handed his memo to the FBI in 2016, and a summary of allegations were included in an intelligence report ordered by the Obama administration following Trump’s election.

“Brennan’s assertion that the CIA was not ‘involved at all’ with the Steele dossier cannot be reconciled with the facts,” Jordan wrote Tuesday.

House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan is asking the Department of Justice to criminally prosecute former CIA director John Brennan over his testimony on ‘Russiagate’ in 2023 ( AFP via Getty Images )

His testimony “was a brazen attempt to knowingly and willfully testify falsely and fictitiously to material facts,” the Ohio Republican wrote.

Brennan, who emerged as a high-profile Trump critic after leaving the agency the moment Trump was sworn in, has long been a target of the president, who is seeking political retribution against Democratic figures and others tied to the federal probe into his 2016 campaign.

Criminal referrals from Congress typically carry little, if any, weight in the hands of federal prosecutors, particularly those that involve evidence that has been publicly available for years.

But the Justice Department now appears to be inextricable from the president’s personal campaign against his perceived enemies, after publicly pressuring Bondi to swiftly prosecute former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who were indicted in rapid succession following Trump’s commands.

Following last month’s indictment against Comey, Brennan said he would not be “intimidated” by Trump’s threats and the “corruption and a perversion of the justice system” within the executive branch.

“I’m not going to be intimidated by the likes of Donald Trump. I have always tried to speak my mind and do what I thought was right,” he told MSNBC at the time.

“I think more and more people have to speak out, and I’m waiting for those Republicans in Congress to come to their senses, because the damage that’s being done to this country and the dangerous times that we’re in, I think too many Americans do not appreciate the extent of that,” Brennan said.

This is a developing story