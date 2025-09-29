Lindsey Graham dredges up the most explicitly lurid claim ever made against Trump in TV interview
South Carolina senator, a Trump loyalist, was discussing the case against former FBI director James Comey when he brought up the sordid and debunked dossier claim
Lindsey Graham on Sunday dredged up one of the most explicitly lurid claims about Donald Trump — a gross-out allegation that the president would likely rather forget.
The South Carolina senator, a Trump loyalist, appeared on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, where he said the case against former FBI director James Comey was “a long time overdue.”
Comey, who led the FBI from 2013 until 2017 when Trump fired him, is accused of making false statements and obstructing a congressional proceeding in September 2020. He denies any wrongdoing. If convicted, he could face up to five years behind bars.
Graham accused Comey of overseeing “the most corrupt investigation in the history of the country” as the FBI probed Trump’s ties to Russia, which was given the code-name Crossfire Hurricane.
But part of the Republican’s answer prompted raised eyebrows.
“For 10 years I’ve been talking to you about this,” Graham told Bartiromo. “Crossfire Hurricane was opened up in July 2016 along the premise that Donald Trump was an agent of Russia, that he had a golden-shower experience in Russia.”
The sordid allegation was part of the controversial and since-debunked “Steele Dossier,” compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.
Steele, who previously ran the Secret Intelligence Service’s Russia desk, was the author of the unverified dossier which included allegations Trump had been “compromised” by the Russian security service. Trump repeatedly denied the claims.
People responded to the clip of Graham resurfacing the explicit claim on social media.
“Weird he brought that one back…” one person said.
“Nobody... literally no one. Lindsey Graham: ‘remember the pee-tape y'all?’” joked another.
“Sundays aren’t complete until you hear Lindsey talk about golden showers,” another person wrote.
Following the criminal indictment last week, Comey released a defiant statement labeling Trump a “tyrant.”
“My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way,” Comey said. “We will not live on our knees and you shouldn’t either.”
“My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system and I am innocent, so let’s have a trial,” he added.
