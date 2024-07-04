Trump calls Kamala Harris his ‘new Democrat challenger’ in scathing July 4 post

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Donald Trump sent his “respects” to Kamala Harris in a belligerent message to mark the July 4 holiday – describing the vice president as “our potentially new Democrat Challenger”

The former president lashed out again at his current political rival Joe Biden who, he said, had “choked like a dog” during their recent televised debate.

The Biden campaign has sought to play down the 81-year-old president’s poor performance during the debate last week, saying he was suffering from a cold and also jet lag from a heavy travel schedule.

In his post on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday, Trump dismissed the reasons blamed for Biden’s clunky performance.

“Happy Fourth of July to all, including to our highly incapable ‘President,’ who uses Prosecutors to go after his Political Opponent, who choked like a dog during the Debate but tried to pretend it was ‘International Travel’ (only 12 days rest!) and, when that gig was up, he blamed it on a ‘cold.’ Therefore, why would anyone say he’s cognitively challenged?”

Trump referred to vice president Kamala Harris as his ‘new Deomcrat challenger’ in his post on Truth Social ( AP )

Turning to Harris, he continued: “Also, respects to our potentially new Democrat Challenger, Laffin’ Kamala Harris.

“She did poorly in the Democrat Nominating process, starting out at Number Two, and ending up defeated and dropping out, even before getting to Iowa, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a “highly talented” politician!”

Trump’s nickname of “Laffin’ Kamala” comes as speculation over Harris taking the reins from Biden has triggered a wave of semi-ironic online support for the vice president, and the resurrection of multiple memes about her.

The “KHive” — the online grassroots stan-culture army of earnest supporters who fueled online rage and enthusiastic support for Harris when she launched her 2020 run for the presidency — returned overnight.

Concluding his Independence Day post, Trump also directed comments to special counsel Jack Smith, writing: “Someone else that I have to compliment is a Deranged Biden Prosecutor named Jack Smith, who has become a Legend in his own mind for all of those cases he has lost.

“The Corrupt Prosecutors are working hard for Crooked Joe, but it will never be enough — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”