Joe Biden has conceded he “screwed up” at last week’s disastrous CNN presidential debate against Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia, as pressure on him to step aside continues amid worrying polling, particularly in key battleground states.

“I had a bad night,” the president told a Wisconsin radio host on Thursday.

“And the fact of the matter is that I screwed up. I made a mistake. That’s 90 minutes on stage, look at what I’ve done in three-and-a-half years.”

On Wednesday, Biden hotly denied he was dropping out and met with Democratic governors to reassure them about his readiness for the fight.

Meanwhile, a gloating Trump has posted a video to Truth Social in which he is seen falsely claiming that the embattled president has already quit the race for the White House, referring to him as “broken down pile of c***” and ridiculing his vice president Kamala Harris as “pathetic”.

The Republican presidential candidate has largely resisted the lure of the limelight in recent days, preferring to allow the crisis engulfing the Democrats over Biden’s health and fitness to serve another term to play out naturally.