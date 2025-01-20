Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four years after President-elect Donald Trump snubbed President Joe Biden in the traditional transfer of power out of anger, the two set aside any animosity to have tea and share a limousine ride to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

Inauguration Day has returned to its roots as Biden prepares to leave the White House peacefully and friendly – unlike four years ago when Trump refused to attend the inauguration or participate in pre-inauguration traditions due to the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Per tradition, the Bidens invited the Trumps to the White House to meet for tea before inauguration proceedings despite the Trumps refusing to extend the invite to the Bidens four years ago.

open image in gallery President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump rode in the presidential motorcade to the Capitol on Monday, per tradition ( Getty Images )

Upon meeting at the White House on Monday morning, President Biden told the Trumps, “Welcome home.”

Biden and Trump then shared the presidential limo to head to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

It’s a less than two-mile car ride but it’s likely an awkward one after the contentious presidential election cycle. The two men consistently traded jabs at one another on the campaign trail and during press conferences. Trump has often referred to Biden as a failure and claimed he is unfit to serve in the White House.

Biden has repeatedly called his political opponent a threat to democracy.

It was ultimately Biden’s disastrous presidential debate performance against Trump that led to the president to drop out of the race. Democrat leaders and voters lost confidence in Biden’s ability to defeat Trump in November, forcing the president to become a lame-duck.

After Trump is officially sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, he will join Biden and past presidents in the ceremonial wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery. While they are conducting official activities, the Bidens will be moved out of the White House.

open image in gallery Biden is participating in inauguration ceremonies after Trump snubbed him four years ago ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The two rode together to the Capitol where Trump will take the oath of office ( Getty Images )

Trump was the first president to break inauguration day traditions in decades when he refused to warmly welcome the Bidens to the White House four years ago.

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama put aside any differences with the Trumps to participate in inaugural day traditions in 2017. That was after Trump spent years promoting a racist conspiracy theory that Obama was not born in the U.S.

Before Trump snubbed Biden in 2021, the last president to not attend inauguration was in 1921 when Woodrow Wilson was too ill to attend inaugural ceremonies.