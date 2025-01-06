​​Biden levels two-sentence jab at Trump ahead of election certification

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Joe Biden reflected on the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol and took a jab at President-elect Donald Trump’s role in it, hours before Congress certifies the election results.

Speaking with reporters on Sunday in the East Room, Biden maintained that he believes Trump’s actions after the 2020 presidential election threatened democracy by inspiring a mob of angry supporters to storm the Capitol on election certification day.

“I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy,” Biden said. “And I’m hopeful that we’re beyond it.”

The president added that the United States needs to “get back to establishing basic democratic norms.”

open image in gallery Biden has condemned the actions of rioters and Trump on January 6 throughout his presidency ( Getty Images )

His remarks were made just a day before Congress convenes to certify the 2024 presidential election results – exactly four years after Trump supporters attempted to interrupt the certification, believing Trump had unfairly lost.

Throughout his presidency, Biden has reiterated the importance of remembering the attack on the Capitol to ensure it does not happen again. He has held the president-elect partially responsible for the violent day because Trump spread lies about mass voter fraud.

Meanwhile, as Trump has ascended to political victory once again, he has often tried to re-characterize January 6, 2021, as a day of “love” and “peace”.

Five people died in connection with January 6 and hundreds of others were injured. At least 1,400 rioters have been charged with federal crimes for their actions that day.

open image in gallery Rioters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, believing Trump had unfairly lost the 2020 election ( REUTERS )

But Trump has excused his supporters’ behavior and promised to pardon those convicted of crimes.

In addition to his comments on Sunday evening, Biden also penned an op-ed for the Washington Post emphasizing the importance of remembering January 6, 2021, for what it was.

“An unrelenting effort has been underway to rewrite — even erase — the history of that day. To tell us we didn’t see what we all saw with our own eyes. To dismiss concerns about it as some kind of partisan obsession. To explain it away as a protest that just got out of hand,” Biden wrote.

“This is not what happened.”

The president recounted the day, calling it “a day when our democracy was put to the test.” He reminded people of the violence that led to multiple deaths and hundreds of injuries.

But he also offered a message of hope, saying democracy “prevailed”.

Unlike Trump in 2021, Biden said he will attend inauguration in two weeks – to uphold tradition but also to set an example. Putting aside any historic animosity, Biden has directed his team to be available to Trump and his transition team to ensure a smooth process.

As part of the smooth transition process, Congress will certify election results on Monday – with no expected interruptions. Trump, meanwhile, is expected to remain in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago residence.