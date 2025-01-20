How to watch Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has enticed supporters with the promise of a “thrilling new era” for America ahead of his inaugural address at the US Capitol Monday where he will take the reign as the 47th president of the United States.

An extreme cold snap has forced the occasion to retreat inside as temperatures are set to plunge to 21F (-6C) by midday in Washington with a damning wild chill creating even more brutal conditions.

The businessman turned Republican leader is the only second person to serve two non-consecutive terms as US president following the elected first Democrat Grover Cleveland in 1885.

He made the stunning victory of securing over 74.4 million U.S. voters in November 2024 after battling it out for the presidency against Democrat opponent Kamala Harris.

Where to catch a glimpse of the day?

All major network and cable news television outlets will be covering the inauguration.

Many news networks — such as CBS News , BBC News , NBC News , MSNBC , and ABC News — will air their coverage on Live TV and online.

open image in gallery Trump spoke out in Washington Sunday about his plans to immediately implement an array of executive orders within hours of taking office ( Getty Images )

The rundown of Inauguration Day

Trump’s Inauguration will commence at 12 p.m. Eastern, as vice president-elect JD Vance and Trump take the oath of office – a promise to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States”.

He will then be sworn in inside the US Capitol Rotunda as opposed to outside the building.

From there, Trump will then make his inaugural address – where he is expected to sign over 200 executive orders on everything from immigration, tariffs, TikTok, abortion, Ukraine to Iran and the climate.

The Biden’s will then make their honorary exit from the White House.

Trump will then head to the president’s room where is set to make fresh nominations and executive orders.

What orders is Trump expected to make?

Addressing a crowd at his pre-inauguration rally in Washington Sunday he said: “Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country. We have to do it.”

“We’re going to do a lot of things. You’re going to see something tomorrow. You’re going to see executive orders that are going to make you extremely happy – lots of them. We have to set our country on the proper course.

“By the time, the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt and all the illegal border trespasses will in some form or another be on their way back home.

“Every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office.”

He continued to tell the audience that they should expect “the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history.”

The Inaugural parade and glittering celebrations

From 3 p.m., Trump’s inaugural procession will begin with a parade through Washington’s Capital One Arena.

He will then hold the “pass in review” when he inspects military troops for the first time as the 47th president.

Celebrations are expected to continue throughout the day in DC.