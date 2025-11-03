Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids “haven’t gone far enough” when confronted with questions about the agency’s aggressive tactics on CBS News program 60 Minutes.

During the interview, which is set to air in full on Sunday evening, the president was confronted by anchor Norah O’Donnell about ICE agents’ tactics, which over the past 10 months have included ramming cars in pursuit of suspects, sledgehammering windows, raiding churches, and getting heavy-handed with protesters.

“Americans have been watching videos of ICE tackling a young mother, tear gas being used in a Chicago residential neighborhood, and the smashing of car windows,” O’Donnell said. “Have some of these raids gone too far?”

“No, I think they haven't gone far enough,” Trump replied.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids “haven’t gone far enough” when confronted with questions about the administration’s aggressive tactics ( 60 Minutes/CBS )

O’Donnell referenced an incident where an ICE agent tackled a crying woman to the ground inside the halls of an immigration courthouse in downtown Manhattan in front of her two young children in September. The agent was relieved of his duties.

O’Donnell asked the president whether he was “okay with those tactics.”

“Yeah, because you have to get the people out,” Trump said. “Many of them are murderers.”

The president was pressed further by O’Donnell about how the administration has largely deported “landscapers, nannies, construction workers…”

open image in gallery One of the incidents O’Donnell referred to was about an ICE agent who tackled a crying woman to the ground inside the halls of an immigration courthouse in downtown Manhattan in front of her two young children in September ( Getty Images )

“Landscapers who are criminals,” Trump interrupted.

Trump went on to blame “liberal judges” appointed by his Democratic predecessors, former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

“We've been held back by the liberal judges that were put in by Biden and by Obama,” Trump said.

According to a recent review by Politico, more than 100 federal judges have ruled against the Trump administration’s efforts to detain and deport immigrants. The judges ruled at least 200 times that the administration’s actions violated people's rights or were “just flatly illegal,” according to the outlet.

open image in gallery Federal agents have been seen getting heavy-handed during operations and when dealing with protesters ( Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

In the sit-down, Trump also discussed China, Venezuela, Israel, the government shutdown, and his attempts to deploy the National Guard to cities around the country, according to CBS News.

It is the first time in five years that Trump is appearing on the program.

He sued CBS in November 2024, alleging 60 Minutes had deceptively edited an interview with his opponent, then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

The network initially fought the suit, calling it “meritless,” but in July CBS and its parent company, Paramount, settled with Trump for $16 million.