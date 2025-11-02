Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump would not directly answer whether the U.S. would defend Taiwan if China made a move during an interview with CBS News program 60 Minutes.

Trump sat down with anchor Norah O’Donnell Friday at Mar-a-Lago for a pre-recorded interview, due to air Sunday evening, but kept tight-lipped.

It was the first time Trump appeared on the program since he settled a $16 million lawsuit with Paramount Global, which owns CBS, in the summer.

Trump sued CBS last year, alleging 60 Minutes had deceptively edited an interview with his 2024 presidential election rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

O’Donnell quizzed the president about Taiwan following his meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea last week.

“You have said that Xi Jinping wouldn't dare move militarily on Taiwan while you're in office. But what if he does?” O’Donnell asked. “Would you order U.S. forces to defend Taiwan?”

“You'll find out if it happens, and he understands the answer to that,” Trump replied, referring to Xi, and added that the issue of Taiwan “never even came up” during their meeting.

“He never brought it up because he understands it, and he understands it very well,” Trump said.

When O’Donnell pressed the president further, Trump continued to dig his heels in.

“I can't give away my secrets,” he replied. “I don’t want to be one of these guys that tells you exactly what's going to happen if something happens. The other side knows, but I'm not somebody that tells you everything, because you're asking me a question.”

