Stephen Miller holds secret calls with diplomats every day in order to push the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration agenda across the globe, according to a new report.

In the meetings, which reportedly occur around 10 a.m., the White House homeland security adviser grills officials on visa and immigration issues, as well as pushing for negotiations with third countries to accept deportees from the U.S. who cannot be returned to their country of origin.

Miller has also lobbied for the revocation of individual visas for critics of Israel or MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, according to sources cited by The Guardian.

The calls, reportedly dubbed the “Stephen Miller call,” is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to install “trusted people in the key positions,” in order to turn the state department into “an anti-immigration machine.”

“It is certainly true in the Trump administration that migration issues have become a key pillar of our foreign policy, and this may be here to stay for the rest of the century,” a senior state department official told The Guardian.

open image in gallery Stephen Miller holds secret calls with diplomats every day in order to push the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration agenda across the globe, according to a new report ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Frankly… this is something that is somewhat new for the state department. I would say migration issues have not typically been considered to be a key focus of the United States diplomatic role in the world.”

Miller is one of the most prominent advocates of Trump’s anti-immigration agenda and has been reported to have pushed ICE officials to conduct up to 3,000 immigration arrests per day.

His calls reportedly include high profile attendees such as deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau, another advocate in the Trump administration’s state department of tighter immigration.

The Independent has reached out to the White House and the State Department for confirmation and further information about Miller’s calls with foreign diplomats.

A White House official told The Guardian that the calls were not unusual and Miller was “a staffer in the Trump administration who is just like any other staffer working to implement the president’s agenda.”

open image in gallery Miller’s calls reportedly include high profile attendees such as deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau, another advocate in the Trump administration’s state department of tighter immigration ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Any claims that this is Stephen’s policy are inaccurate and demonstrate a lack of understanding about the role of the homeland security adviser,” said the official, who remained anonymous, added.

In a separate statement Tommy Pigott, principal spokesperson for the state department told The Guardian: “President Trump promised to combat the failed open border policies of the previous administration.

“The entire administration is working seamlessly together to implement the president’s agenda that he was elected to enact.

“Thanks to the president’s leadership we now have the most secure border in history, and the administration will continue closely coordinating on key administration priorities. Individuals complaining about White House-agency coordination fundamentally misunderstand our system of government.”