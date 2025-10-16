Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Miller, the MAGA firebrand credited with shaping President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda, accused Illinois Governor JB Pritzker of being a “moron” who “hates America” during his latest on air rant.

During an appearance on Hannity Wednesday evening, Miller's initial calm disposition visibly transformed as he sounded off about “Democrat politicians,” “judges,” and “prosecutors” clamping down on Trump’s controversial anti-immigration and crime agenda.

Miller raised his voice further after host Sean Hannity asked about Pritzker, who has insulted the president on social media and filed lawsuits seeking to thwart Trump’s efforts in Chicago.

“He’s a fool and he’s a moron, but also most importantly, Sean, he hates America,” Miller said. “You can’t love your country and then fight President Trump to keep murderers murdering.”

Like Trump, Miller has characterized most undocumented immigrants as violent criminals – though most evidence does not support that claim.

open image in gallery Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, railed against Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for refusing to comply with Trump's deployment of federal law enforcement ( Fox News / Hannity )

Miller continued to shout about Pritzker’s unwillingness to work with the administration, claiming the governor “wants to protect the murderers, the people that are shooting dozens, and dozens of people every single week.”

Even as Hannity’s outro music sounded, signaling that a commercial break was approaching, Miller continued his diatribe.

“Chicago is more dangerous than Baghdad. It’s more dangerous than Mexico City. So shame on Pritker and God bless President Trump for fighting for the citizens of this country,” Miller continued as the music got louder.

By the time Hannity returned to close the segment, Miller was again calm, thanking the host for his time and saying it was great to see him.

The Independent has asked Pritzker’s office for comment.

Miller’s outrage toward Pritzker is not unusual. He’s previously railed against the Illinois governor for his refusal to work alongside the administration to allow federal law enforcement into the state’s capital.

open image in gallery Pritzker has used his social media to insult Trump and filed lawsuits seeking to stop the president from deploying the National Guard ( REUTERS )

Miller is one of the most prominent advocates of Trump’s anti-immigration agenda and has reportedly pushed ICE officials to conduct up to 3,000 immigration arrests per day.

He’s used similar rhetoric to defend the administration’s decisions. In August, he claimed Washington, D.C., was “more violent than Baghdad” to justify Trump’s deployment of federal law enforcement to crack down on crime in the nation’s capital.

But the assertion that a U.S. city such as Chicago or D.C. is more dangerous than Baghdad is difficult to prove. There is limited official information on the crime rate in the Iraqi capital.

Chicago had a homicide rate of 7 per 100,000 people in the first six months of 2025, according to the Council of Criminal Justice. However, the city’s crime rate has been falling in recent years, with a 21 percent reduction in violent crime since last year.

Iraq, meanwhile, currently has a level four “do not travel” advisory by the State Department due to serious threats of kidnapping, terrorism, extortion and more against U.S. citizens.