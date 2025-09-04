Trump fundraiser asks for $15 donations so he can ‘try and get to Heaven’
President often invokes religious rhetoric in campaign messages and official remarks
President Donald Trump has been sending campaign fundraising emails with the subject line: “I want to try and get to Heaven.”
The emails follow recent public remarks regarding Russia’s war on Ukraine, in which he said he was trying to “get to heaven,” comments which gained national attention.
Framing his political survival and legal battles as signs of divine purpose, the emails request supporters to donate $15 during a “24-HOUR TRUMP FUNDRAISING BLITZ.”
They specifically mention past events, including his election victories, impeachment acquittals, and ongoing legal battles as part of a spiritual narrative, topped off with supposed divine intervention that allowed him to survive the 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.
“Last year, I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin. My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen!” the email reads.
“But I believe that God saved me for one reason: TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
The message continued: “I certainly wasn't supposed to survive an assassin's bullet, but by the grace of the almighty God, I did. SO NOW, I have no other choice but to answer the Call to Duty, but I can't do it alone.”
The initial fundraising email appears to have been sent on August 23, followed by additional emails every few days.
It's unclear what has prompted the president’s sudden fascination with heaven and the afterlife, but it fueled intense online speculation about his health over the weekend.
As conspiracy theorists examined recent comments and statements from the administration, along with days of no public appearances, speculation about Trump’s condition reached fever pitch online before he was compelled to post on Truth Social that he had: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”
During an interview with Fox & Friends in August, a day after hosting European leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Trump suggested that helping to end the war could also benefit him.
The European leaders had gathered as Trump continued pushing for an agreement to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
“If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty– I want to try to get to heaven if possible, I’m hearing that I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole,” Trump joked.
“But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons,” he added.
Since the start of his political career a decade ago, Trump has been embraced by the Christian right of the Republican Party. The president says he prays regularly and often invokes God in speeches.
Some of the most memorable images of his political career have been of religious figures laying hands on him at official events, both on the campaign trail and in the White House.
The ultimate blending of religion with his political campaign came in 2024 when the president pushed special Trump Bibles. Printed in China, the Bibles retailed for $59.99 each, or $1,000 if signed by the president.
The Bibles were inspired by singer Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA,” Trump’s campaign walk-on music. Each included the lyrics to the song as well as copies of the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, and Pledge of Allegiance.
Critics have called the Trump Bible “blasphemous” or “heresy.”
