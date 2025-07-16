MTG links Trump’s crypto bill to the Biblical end of time as she quotes Book of Revelation
Georgia lawmaker equated a lacking provision in the bill to an apocalyptic warning given in the Bible
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene invoked the Bible on Wednesday to declare her opposition to a landmark cryptocurrency bill, equating the legislation’s potential impact to the Biblical end of times.
Referring to a passage of the book of Revelation, Greene insinuated that if the bill, called the GENIUS Act, did not explicitly ban digital currency from being issued by a central bank, it could lead to the demise of the world.
“I will not vote for this,” Greene wrote on X. “The only way to guarantee a ban on a central bank digital currency is through law.”
The Georgia lawmaker then went on to cite Revelation 13:16-17, which claims each person, regardless of wealth or status, must have the “mark of the beast” – a metaphor for evil and often associated with “666” – in order to participate in buying or selling. It is part of the Biblical story of Armageddon.
The GENIUS bill, which stands for Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, seeks to create a regulatory framework for stablecoins – a form of cryptocurrency that is considered less volatile than typical cryptocurrency.
If passed, it would be the first major piece of legislation to create regulations around stablecoin, which have become popular digital currencies. Stablecoins function like digital tokens and are pegged to more stable assets such as the U.S. dollar.
Supporters of the bill, which includes President Donald Trump, believe it could expand the use of stablecoin by providing a framework to protect consumers. But opponents believe it’s not strict enough and leaves too much room for risk.
But Greene believes the act should include a provision explicitly banning central bank digital currency. Some lawmakers and crypto advocates have raised concerns that if digital currencies were to become more integrated in the U.S. financial system that authorities, such as the Federal Reserve, could create a centralized bank to control or monitor cryptocurrency.
One of the aspects of crypto that attracts people is its decentralized nature.
The House is already voting on another piece of legislation, called the Anti-Central Bank Digital Currency Surveillance State Act, that addresses those concerns.
Greene often shares her perspective on the intersection between her religious beliefs and her political endeavors.
On X, shortly before sharing her view on the GENIUS Act, Greene said her “blind loyalty and faith” was “only in God and Jesus Christ.”
It’s widely agreed upon that lawmakers are, above all, loyal to the Constitution, which is what they pledge when they take the oath of office.
