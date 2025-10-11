Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House has released early results of President Donald Trump’s medical screening.

On Friday, Trump, 79, visited Walter Reed Medical Center for what the White House described as a "routine check-up," making it the second "routine" visit Trump has made to the medical center in six months.

Dr Sean Barbabella, Trump's physician, sent a report to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying that the president "successfully completed" his appointment, and confirmed the visit was part of "his ongoing health maintenance plan.

The doctor said the visit entailed "advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventative health assessments" conducted by various specialists.

Trump was also given a flu shot and an updated COVID-19 booster vaccination ahead of his upcoming trip to the Middle East.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump was found to be in good health after a scheduled check-up at Walter Reed Medical Center on October 10, 2025 ( AP )

"President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health. His cardiac age — a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG — was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age," the doctor said. "He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction."

A summary at the end of the memo also noted that Trump displayed strong "neurological and physical performance."

Trump also received a check-up in April at Walter Reed Medical Center. A similar report was issued after that visit, and provided details regarding the president’s weight — 224 pounds — and details on his resting heart rate, temperature, and blood pressure, among other stats.

That report noted that an examination of the president’s head indicated “no significant abnormalities save for scarring on the right ear from a gunshot wound.”

The president reportedly scored a 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, according to the previous memo.

”Overall, I felt I was in very good shape,” Trump said after his April appointment. “A good heart, a good soul, a very good soul.”

The report Friday did not include any updated such stats from his April visit. It is not clear if the White House intends to release more details from the president’s most recent health exam.

Trump’s health has repeatedly been questioned, particularly by his critics on social media. Earlier this year the president was photographed with bruising on his right hand that led to some speculation that he was suffering from some malady, but Barbabella said the discoloration was simply irritation from the numbers of handshakes he gives and his use of aspirin for his cardiovascular health.

open image in gallery A bruise on a hand of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Oval Office, at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 25, 2025 ( REUTERS )

“This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen,” Barbabella has said. “This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy.”

Another social media conspiracy theory cropped up over the summer which questioned if Trump was even still alive. After a few days without any public appearances, some commenters began speculating the president had died and that an announcement was forthcoming.

The rumors were squashed when Trump was spotted golfing. He later addressed the murmurings, writing on Truth Social that he was still very much alive.

“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE!” Trump wrote at the time.

Despite his overall positive health reports, Trump has had one notable diagnosis since returning to office.

In July, Leavitt announced Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which is a fairly common condition for older adults. The condition can cause swelling in the legs. His condition was discovered after the president reportedly experienced “mild swelling” in his lower legs.

Not everyone was buying the glowing health report. Friday evening, MSNBC “All In” host Chris Hayes insists that Trump’s advanced age is becoming more and more apparent.

“And nine months in, I gotta say, [Trump] doesn’t look great,” Hayes said. “He’s got a recurring bruise on his hand. He’s constantly trying to cover up makeup. He’s got severely swollen ankles, which the White House attributes to a very common condition among senior citizens. But it’s more than that. Mentally, the guy seems off. He’s constantly drifting off during meetings, unable to properly understand questions from reporters, rambling even more than he did during his first term.”

He also questioned the White House’s use of the phrase “second annual” to describe his visit to Walter Reed.

“Donald Trump already had his annual checkup. It was in April. Here’s the official White House readout from that visit, the one where they said he’s 6’2″ and 224 pounds, which is, by the way, the same height and weight as Patrick Mahomes,” Hayes said. “But if you’re concerned about the president needing two physicals in one year, have no fear. Trump says he’s doing just fine.”

Trump’s honesty when it comes to his health has been questioned in the past.

The president’s former physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, claimed that the president once dictated a statement, attributed to Bornstein, stating his health is “astonishingly excellent” during his 2015 presidential campaign.

He also asked Walter Reed personnel to sign nondisclosure agreements in connection with a visit for a colonoscopy in 2019.

Trump is the oldest person ever to be inaugurated as president. If Trump serves all four years of his second term, he will leave office as the oldest man to ever serve in the presidency.